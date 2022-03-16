NASA shows a dark Ukraine in just 21 days of Russian invasion

Washington, 16 Mar Satellite images from the American Space Agency (NASA) have revealed that Ukraine has been completely dark at night, with light disappearing in its main cities, since the start of the Russian invasion. NASA's Worldview tool, which allows access to satellite photos from around the world, shows an enlightened Ukraine, like the rest of the surrounding countries, in the days leading up to the start of the Russian attack. With the beginning of the invasion 21 days ago, the lights have gradually extinguished in Ukrainian territory, until March 16, when the blackout is almost complete, with some tiny spots of light in isolated areas. Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and began bombing major cities, provoking more than three million refugees, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). CHIEF ssa/llb/dmt (photo)