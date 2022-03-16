More than 47,000 Ukrainians, about 20,000 children arrived in Italy.

Rome, March 16, more than 47,000 people who escaped the war in Ukraine arrived in Italy after the invasion of Russia, the Italian government reported today after meeting with civil protection leaders and various ministers to study reception measures in the face of a massive influx of Ukrainian refugees. According to data provided today by government sources, 47,153 Ukrainians have arrived in Italy, of which 24,032 are women, 19,069 minors and 4,052 men. According to Eurostat data for 2020, Italy is the country that concentrates the largest number of Ukrainian immigrants in the European Union (EU), with about 236,000 people, more than a quarter of the total, of which 80% are women. The meeting was attended by the Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorghese, Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco and Fabrizio Curcio, head of the Ministry of Labor, Andrea Orlando, and Civil Protection Department. Earlier this month, the administration declared a state of emergency until December 31 to “ensure relief and support for the population of Ukraine in the national territory” and allow the Ministry of Civil Protection to “organize and implement emergency interventions”. Italy is also trying to “activate a special corridor for orphans so that they can arrive in our country as soon as possible,” explained the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They added that the Italian Embassy in Ukraine is in charge of designing the conditions for the departure of minors, and in Italy the International Adoption Committee is preparing for a reception.Chief ccg/millimeter/mm