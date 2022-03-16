Luly Boss's new video challenges the censorship of social networks

It is already common for actress Luly Bossa to take a breath from her OnlyFans account, where she challenges censorship on social networks every week and shares adult content with one or more of her followers on Instagram.

On March 8, the actress shared a daring image on her Instagram account, where she looked completely naked, wore an accessory in the form of a belt that fell perfectly on her hips and left a thoughtful message on Women's Day.

“Women have peace, they are happy, they accept what you are... It's a day for all women who create lives in some way, struggle, laugh, love, and forgive. Thank you for allowing me to join me on this journey.” He wrote on his Instagram account.

In her most recent look, Luly Bossa shared a photo in 'InstaStories' where she could see her dressed in a small beige bath dress, but the actress did not fear the opinion of her followers and let her see what her body looks like from behind. She showed what her body looked like at the age of 57.

Although she still maintains the infarction curve that characterizes her, the passage of the years is already evident and cellulite appears, the actress is very proud to share an image in which she was applauded by making herself look natural.

Here is the full video of Luli Bosa:

The reaction appeared shortly and the entertainment portal 'Faranduleando Ando' has already been in charge of replicating the content of the actress with more than 1,000 views and almost 20 user likes.In addition, among the comments we celebrate that her body looks natural and that the aging process has nothing to fear, highlighting that her beauty is still intact despite the years.

One of his most recent posts on his Instagram account was full of sensuality. The photo shows that he is wearing small panties next to the top with transparency, so at 57 he made it clear that his age is only a number.

It is worth noting that barranquillera not only draws attention on Instagram with her sensuality, but she also posts a video with Angelo, one of her sons diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy from a very young age.

To the rhythm of the hit song 'Patacón Pisao', the actress began to dance together by holding hands with a 20-year-old seedling and caught up with her head. In addition, she explained in detail that in the middle of an emotional moment, both express love and constantly fill each other with energy at home.

Luly Bossa said in his publication, “He pauses during homework and study, reminds me that he is my reward, that I love you. It reminds me that it is not taken for granted. And he added: “The work is love for my Angelo and me. It's one of the most powerful spiritual and emotional foods. Let's continue working on it.”

