Lopetegui: “A beautiful match against a rival full of good footballers”

London, 16 Mar Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui lives this Wednesday “the eve of a beautiful match”, the return of the round of 16 of the Europa League in London against West Ham, “a big rival full of good footballers” who “at home, will be different” than Sevilla. To make the 1-0 of the first leg good, Lopetegui believes that his team will have to “be able to overcome negative situations” such as the plague of casualties he suffers “and create a correct environment to play a good match because the rival is going to demand it”, since West Ham “manages many records”. The Basque coach believes that “a key” in such qualifiers is “not to think about the overall result”, “but to give the match what it plays at all times”, for which he counts on the return of Brazilian midfielder Fernando Reges and Argentine defender Gonzalo Montiel, who have “the medical discharge”. In the face of defensive casualties, the usual right-handed winger Montiel “could be an alternative of central or left-handed wingers: if there was a need, we would have to think about his versatility,” he said.