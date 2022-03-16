London said that the Russian army had “difficulties” in advancing in Ukraine.

London, March 16 The Russian aggressor forces are experiencing “problems” in overcoming the “challenges” posed by the country and making progress, as highlighted in the last part of the British military information this Wednesday. The British Ministry of Defense said on its Twitter account that Russia's advance in Ukraine was “blocked” due to lack of maneuverability, which was “professionally exploited” by the Ukrainian military. “The Russian military is struggling to overcome the challenges posed by the Ukrainian terrain.” Says the part announced by the Ministry of Defense. The report added that “the Russian military is heavily linked to the Ukrainian road network and is reluctant to maneuver off-road.” “The destruction of bridges by the Armed Forces of Ukraine also played an important role in delaying Russia's advance.” He says. The Ministry of Defense also pointed out that “if Russia continues to fail to control the air, its ability to effectively use air maneuvers has been greatly restricted, further limiting its options.” “The tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine professionally exploited Russia's lack of maneuverability, hampered Russia's advance and caused huge losses to the invading forces.” He concludes. The best prc/mj