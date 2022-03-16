Lead from hunting ammunition is poisoning European raptors

Writing Science, March 16 Lead in hunting ammunition is poisoning raptors across Europe. In particular, according to the first study that assessed this situation, the European population of 12 species of prey birds is more than 6% less than those caused by lead poisoning. The study, conducted by the University of Cambridge (UK), analyzed the levels of this metal found in the liver of more than 3,000 raptors who died in 13 countries since 1970, to calculate the extent to which lead poisoning affects European raptors. Researchers estimate that in the case of 10 species of raptors, lead poisoning caused the death of about 55,000 birds in Europe, and the European population of these birds is more than 6% less than expected. The most affected species are those such as eagles that have a longer lifespan, fewer young each year and reproduce later, but even populations of the most common species in the UK, such as the common eagle or golden kite, are “much larger” if lead ammunition does not exist. According to the study, the European population of white-tailed eagles is 14% less than those that have not been exposed for more than a century to deadly lead levels in some foods, followed by golden eagles and griffon eagles. The population decreased by 13% and 12% (under Goshawk (6%), Golden Kite and Lagoon Harrier (3%)). In addition, the general population of eagles is 1.5% less, but there are almost 22,000 fewer adults of this widespread species, the study warns. Cambridge researchers collaborated with the Leibniz Institute for Zoology and Wildlife (Leibniz-IZW), and the results were published this Wednesday in the entire journal Environmental Science. When a raptor, such as an eagle and a golden kite, eats corpses or animals injured by a firearm, he becomes poisoned by ingesting toxic lead. Death from poisoning can take years and is painful, but even the smallest dose changes the behavior and physiology of the raptor. To reverse this situation, some hunting organizations in the UK asked hunters to use unleaded ammunition, but with little success. According to a study published by the same Cambridge authors a month ago, more than 99% of pheasants hunted in the UK died of lead. “Continuing the use of lead ammunition means that hunting as a hobby cannot be considered sustainable unless things change,” said Rhys Green, lead author and scientist of the study at Cambridge. “Unfortunately, efforts to encourage the voluntary abandonment of lead ammunition have not worked completely until now,” the scientist shows that it is necessary to prohibit its use by law. Currently, only Denmark and the Netherlands have banned lead shots, and the European Union and the United Kingdom are considering it, but many hunter groups oppose it. Scientists warn that the estimates of this study are conservative because data on poisoned raptors are limited and very difficult to collect (for many European raptor species, including the rarest raptor species, there is not enough data to estimate the magnitude of the risk). The study concluded that countries where hunters used smokeless alternative ammunition would not kill a single bird with this poisoning.