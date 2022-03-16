Lavrov says agreement on security with Ukraine is “close”

International writing, March 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was “close” to obtaining an agreement on securing security with Ukraine on Wednesday, Russian agencies reported. Lavrov said that the Russian agency Interfax “has a number of formalization of agreements with Ukraine on the state of neutrality and security guarantees.” Moscow and Kiev are holding negotiations to enter the sixth round today to reach an agreement to end the invasion of Ukraine, which was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24. The last such contact, held in a video conference, addresses issues related to the achievement of a ceasefire or the future status of Ukraine, which, according to Russia, could not enter international organizations such as NATO. Lavrov said: “The state of neutrality (in Ukraine) is being discussed seriously, as well as security guarantees.” Lavrov said: “This is exactly what Putin said at one of the February press conferences. All possible options, security guarantees that are generally acceptable in all countries, including Ukraine and Russia, should not be extended by NATO,” he reiterated Interfax. And “This is something that is currently being discussed at the talks. In my opinion, there is an absolutely specific formula that is close to consensus”, he added. A few hours ago, Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelensky said that although the position of negotiations with Russia for a ceasefire is now more realistic, it still takes time for the decision to “interest Ukraine.” In a message released this morning, Zelensky said that at the beginning of the 21st day of the invasion of Russia, the position of the negotiations “sounds more realistic”, and continuing negotiations is “difficult, but important.” “Efforts are still needed,” because “every war ends in agreement.” Int-rml/hma Pay attention to subscribers.Agenzia Efe has temporarily suspended news production in Russia due to threats posed to journalists due to the newly approved criminal law reform. Efe will report this serious crisis as far as possible elsewhere.