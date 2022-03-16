Kamala Harris denounces the wage gap as a “tax” for women

WASHINGTON, March 15 US Vice President Kamala Harris accused on Tuesday that the gender wage gap serves as a “tax” for many American women. Many American women have to work between 15 and 23 months to earn the same amount that men receive in a year. Harris led a summit organized by the White House on the occasion of Equal Pay Day, until the year in which the average American woman must strive to earn the same amount that the average American man received throughout 2021. This year, that point reached 9 days earlier than the previous one, but the gap is greater for black women and, above all, for Latino women who do not match the average perceived by men of 2021 until December 8, 2022. “For too many women, the gender pay gap actually acts like a tax, making it much more difficult to pay bills and invest in the future,” Harris said. The Vice President said that, on average, women who work full-time earn “only 83 cents per dollar that men receive,” a percentage that hides significant racial and ethnic disparities. According to the American Association of Women of Colleges and Universities (AAUW), Latinos suffered the hardest hit by the wage gap. It only charges 49 cents for each dollar paid to whites, so the same wage day will not come until December 8. For indigenous women, the gap is 50 cents, the day of equal pay is November 30, while African American women receive 58 cents per dollar paid to white people and will reach that milestone on September 21. “Over the course of 40 years of career, women will lose about $400,000. For black, Latina, and Native American women, the loss of wages is close to $1 million.” Harris reported. Then the Vice President met with several football players from the American women's team, who sued the American Football Federation for wage discrimination in connection with what the men's national team players claim in 2019. At the end of February, the national team and the Federation closed an agreement that players would receive $24 million as compensation and receive the same salary as the men's team. Harris celebrated at a meeting in which players such as Kelley O'Hara and Margaret Purce took part in person, and the famous Megan Raffino did so electronically. US President Joe Biden also joined the event later on the occasion of Equal Pay Day, and announced plans to ban the federal government from accessing new job seekers' salary records to avoid continuing the wage gap. Biden said: “I hope this will serve as an example for private companies to follow.” The best Pound/BPM/CFA