Inter-American Court to Verify Measures in Favor of Migrants at the Panamanian Border

Panama City, 16 Mar The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (Inter-American Court of Human Rights) will verify this Thursday and Friday at the Panamanian border of Darién compliance with the protection measures it granted in favor of migrants “detained” in migration stations, a representative of the Center for Justice told Efe and international law (Cejil). El Cejil represents migrants who are beneficiaries of the measures granted by the Inter-American Court in July 2020, within the framework of the supervision of compliance in the Vélez Loor case on immigration detention. Measures include reducing overcrowding in migrant reception stations (MRE); providing food, water and sanitary equipment to prevent the spread of covid; guaranteeing the right to health; protecting the rights of migrant children; preventing violence against women and guaranteeing the principle of non-refoulement. The coordinator of the Cejil Human Mobility Project for Central America, Mexico and the United States, Gabriela Oviedo, told Efe on Wednesday that the objective of the visit “is to verify the progress of the implementation of the provisional measures in the face of the serious risk to integrity and life posed by detention for migrants in the face of the covid-19 pandemic”. “The expectation is to call on the State to comply with these outstanding debts that are related to this policy of systematic detention that is aggravated by the risks of the pandemic,” he added. The official of Cejil specified that “Panama has not given specific information on measures to allow access to health care without discrimination”, nor on those “to care for women who have suffered sexual violence during the journey”. “All this information has not been verified,” said Oviedo, adding that the Inter-American Court's visit to the border also seeks to “understand how this systematic immigration detention policy is working.” This is in the light of the fact that “the progressive increase in the flow of migration” continues through the Darién, a forest that serves as the natural border between Panama and Colombia, through which in 2021 the record number of more than 130,000 migrants in transit to North America passed. Cejil indicated that according to data from the National Migration Service (SNM) of Panama, in January and February 4,442 and 4,014 people entered the border with Colombia, a “historical record”, more if you take into account that only about 1,000 people passed through the Colombian border in January and February, Oviedo stressed. The mission to visit the MRAs in Darién is composed of the President and Vice-President of the Inter-American Court, Ricardo Pérez Manrique and Humberto A. Sierra Porto; representatives of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), the Panamanian Ombudsman's Office, the Panamanian State and Cejil. PANAMA ARGUES THAT IT DOES NOT DETAIN MIGRANTS The Panamanian State has always denied that migrants are detained in the MRE, where they receive health care and food and biometric data are taken, which, according to the authorities, has made it possible to identify several dozen people requested by the courts of various countries for crimes that include terrorism. Panama “does not arrest these migrants but has carried out a humanitarian encirclement,” the Deputy Minister of the Interior, Juana López, told a hearing on July 9, 2020 at the Inter-American Court. The Darién, which has been used for years by people from all over the world who travel irregularly to the United States, is considered one of the most dangerous migration routes in the world. In the past year, Panamanian authorities have recorded the deaths of dozens of migrants, many drowned in overgrown rivers, as well as cases of robbery and rape. “Irregular migration is not a crime” and that is why migrants in transit “cannot be stopped”, the director of the National Border Service (Senafront), Oriel Ortega, told Efe last December. CHIEF gf/av/jrh