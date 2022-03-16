ICC Prosecutor's Office stresses that attacking civilians is “a crime”

The Hague, 16 Mar The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, stressed on Wednesday during a visit to Poland and western Ukraine that attacks against civilians are “a crime” that his office could investigate. “If the attacks are intentionally directed against civilian objects, including hospitals: that is a crime that my office can investigate and prosecute,” the chief prosecutor of The Hague said in a statement. The British jurist recalled that, thanks to the investigation opened by the ICC in Ukraine, the Hague Prosecutor's Office has deployed a team of investigators in the country and is empowered to “ensure that those who have committed international crimes are held accountable”. Khan held a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba and Ukrainian Attorney General Iryna Venediktova, as well as a teleconference meeting with President Volodymir Zelensky. “We are united in the view that every effort must be made to ensure that hostilities do not result in violations of international humanitarian law and that civilians are protected,” said Khan, who also visited a refugee reception center in the Polish city of Medyka, on the Ukrainian border. On the other hand, the chief prosecutor of the ICC made a formal request to Russia to meet with its authorities. “In my opinion, it is essential that the Russian Federation actively participate in this investigation and I am willing to meet with them,” Khan said. CHIEF dmu/mb/psh