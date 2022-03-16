Iberdrola and EIB commit to renewable sources and gender parity in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, 16 Mar Neoenergy, Brazil's second largest energy distributor and subsidiary of the Spanish group Iberdrola, and the European Investment Bank (EIB) pledged this Wednesday to promote renewable energy sources in this country with projects that also promote gender parity. The commitment was announced at an event in Rio de Janeiro where Neoenergy signed the contract for which it received a loan of 200 million euros from the EIB to finance part of its renewable energy projects in this country. The president of Neoenergy, Mario Ruiz-Tagle, said at the ceremony that the company is committed to sustainable development in Brazil and that this implies not only the commitment to wind and solar energy sources but also to greater participation of women in the country's economy. The loan, which was agreed with the EIB last January and only signed this Wednesday due to difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, will serve to strengthen the company's investment in wind and solar generation projects. The projects benefited will be the Oitis Wind Complex, located in the states of Bahia and Piauí; the Chafariz Wind Complex, located in the state of Paraiba, and the Luzia solar parks (Paraiba). The resources will allow the installation of the last towers of the Chafariz Complex, which has an installed capacity of 471 megawatts. The company has been operating since January of this year 15 of the complex's parks (135 turbines, with a capacity of 468 megawatts), which is the largest in Neoenergy in Brazil and has the capacity to supply a city of one million people. Another part of the European bank's resources will be allocated to the completion of the Oitis Wind Complex, which has an even greater installed capacity (567 megawatts) and is expected to start operating in June or July of this year, as Ruiz-Tagle explained. The loan will also allow the completion of the Luzia Solar Complex, Neoenergia's first of its kind in Brazil, with a power of 149 megawatts of photovoltaic solar energy and is expected to enter into operation in the last quarter of 2022. The start of operations of the three plants will allow Neoenergy to increase its installed generation capacity in Brazil to about 4,700 megawatts and increase the share of renewables in its parent company from 78% to about 88%. Ruiz-Tagle assured that the credits will also strengthen the gender parity policies of the company, which has an exclusive school of electricians for women and set itself the goal of having 35 per cent women among its management positions. “We want to train not only electricity technicians, but also engineers, because Brazil has a deficit in training women for leadership positions in this sector,” said the president of Neoenergy, the main sponsor of women's football in Brazil. EIB Vice President Ricardo Mourinho said that the partnership with Neoenergy reflects the bank's priorities in Latin America, which are to contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth and promote “climate action.” Neoenergy, which also controls five distributors in Brazil (Cosern, Celpe, Coelba, Elektro and CEB) and owns 2,300 kilometers of power lines in operation (4,300 kilometers under construction), is present in 19 of the country's 27 states, serving 15.3 million customers in areas with a population of 37 million inhabitants. The power company, controlled by Iberdrola (52.45%) and which has as partners the pension fund Previ (38.21%) and the state-owned Banco do Brasil (9.34%), is listed on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, making it the largest distributor of open capital in Brazil.