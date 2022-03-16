Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez did not meet, there will be a new date

Francia Márquez and Gustavo Petro had agreed to meet this Wednesday, March 16, to assess the future of the Historical Pact coalition; he as the winner of the presidential consultation and she who proved to have a broad vote, the third among the candidates of all consultations. But the meeting didn't happen.

It is not yet defined that Marquez will be Petro's vice-presidential formula, but his electoral capital gives him a considerable position within the Historical Pact with the 783,160 votes he received last Sunday, for which he has been the political phenomenon of the last elections.

After the results, according to the Caucan leader, they have not met formally. The meeting was expected to take place this Wednesday at 10:00 in the morning, but the events on the agenda prevented them from meeting, according to Noticias Caracol.

The news report added that the two had established commitments that prevented them from complying with the meeting, but they spoke on the phone to agree on a new space, to be held this Thursday in Bogotá where both political leaders are expected to coordinate the steps to be taken in the campaign.

After the results of the consultation were known, France assured that meetings should be held to establish the future of the coalition. “I don't know, I'm not a woman of political calculations and with all those who supported me we are going to meet to make the next decision,” Marquez said.

In dialogue with Semana magazine, the leader assured that she does not expect to be elected as vice-presidential formula. “If it's good, I assume it, but I don't expect it. What I do hope is that my people will stop suffering. What I do hope for is a government that is capable of eradicating racism, which has not allowed the children of this country, black and indigenous people, to live in dignity. What I hope is that people will not have to continue to flee the violence of the armed conflict,” he said.

“When I decided to be in the Historical Pact, I didn't do it just for a position for Francia Márquez because it's no use for me to be in office if my people can't live dignity,” he assured and said: “If it was for that I would be anywhere else.”

The members of the list of that political alliance led by Petro are currently focused on monitoring irregularities they have detected in the pre-counting of votes on Sunday, March 13. Despite having achieved a majority, voting in the House and Senate, there are more than 29,000 tables that did not register a single vote for that list.

In this regard, they have sought support from lawyers, overseers and their campaign and legislative teams, to advance the corresponding proceedings before the registry office, to verify the counting and pre-counting records at each of the voting points, because they could be hundreds of thousands of votes.

If the situation were verified, there would be several new seats for the Historical Pact in Congress and would reaffirm its parliamentary majority. As Senator Gustavo Bolívar told the Caracol news program, unofficially officials of the Registrar's Office told them that more votes had been found that would be added after the count and that they could change the composition of the Senate and the House in the coming days, to the results already known.

Likewise, Petro, as presidential candidate, announced that he will start a round of “talks with all political parties and social organizations in Colombia in view of the configuration of the great Broad Front for Democracy and Peace”, to add support to his campaign.

