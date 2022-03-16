Government of Nuevo León proposed to increase the fare on public transport

This Tuesday, March 16, the Technical Committee of the Fares Commission of the Institute for Mobility and Accessibility (IMA) proposed increasing the fare of public transport in Nuevo León, so that prices could reach up to 18 pesos in the area of the periphery and up to 15 pesos for the metropolitan area.

In the metropolitan municipalities, it is intended to establish a single tariff, which would be applied to urban routes, the Ecovia and the Metro, where it currently costs 4.50 pesos. If this proposal were approved, its cost would increase by 233%. However, there is also the possibility for users to purchase tickets of 200 pesos every two weeks (in the case of the Metro).

According to Mobility Secretary Hernán Villareal, there are two options to increase rates: the first is an increase of 16 pesos for the ordinary rate and 10 pesos for the preferential rate. In this sense, the first transhipment would cost 7.50 pesos for the ordinary tariff, while for the preferential rate the price would be 4.50 pesos in the metropolis.

For the second option in the periphery area, the increase would be 15 pesos for the ordinary one and 9 pesos for the preferential one, which is expected to yield a daily income of 7,400 pesos. The cost for the first transhipment would be 9 pesos in the ordinary rate and 5.25 pesos for the preferential rate.

The Secretary of Mobility explained that 46% of daily trips are made with the car, while public transport occupies 20% (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In an ordinary session, Villarreal explained that students could pay 10.50 pesos if they present the Feria card. In addition, for the student community of Nuevo León, a biweekly pass would be made available at a cost of 270 pesos in the metropolitan area and 315 pesos in the periphery, with the aim of allowing students to take the transport units they require without affecting their economy.

He also recalled that the integrated fare per trip will be maintained. This measure establishes that public transport users must pay the full cost on the first ascent, 50% on the first transfer and the second one has no cost.

According to the state official, the average daily trip per person is 2.2 trips, of which 1.02% move in vehicles, 0.4% use public transport or walk and 0.3% do it in other ways.

In this regard, Villarreal explained that 46% of daily trips are made by car, while public transport occupies 20%. As for walking, the average figure is 19%; on transport platforms (such as taxis) it is 6%; in school transport it is 2% and the bicycle, motorcycle and skateboard is only 0.8%.

The director of Coparmex pointed out that the fare increase in public transport is necessary (Photo: Twitter @metrorreynlofi1)

For her part, Lorena de la Garza, president of the Mobility Committee of the Local Congress, said that the proposal to increase tariffs will be voted against, noting that there is a very strong economic burden on citizens in the purchase of food. “In the PRI Legislative Group we do not agree on the increase in public transport fares, the general public is suffering, nothing more in the food part, there are increases of up to 24 percent,” he said.

In contrast, the president of the Employers Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) said that, despite being a complicated issue, he considers it a necessary measure. And he explained that of the 50 thousand transport units that were available, now the figure dropped to almost 2 thousand trucks.

