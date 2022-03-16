EU and Spain assure Africa that they remain committed to the Sahel

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Spain), 16 Jan The European Union and the Spanish Government today assured Africa's main multilateral organizations that they “remain committed” to the Sahel and that, despite the new international scene, they are still “looking” on one of the poorest regions of the planet and the focus of instability that can be if it is not addressed. The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain brings together this week in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Atlántico) the representatives for the Sahel of the different European countries, the African Union and the United Nations. The forum is also attended by representatives of agencies such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the G-5 (the group consisting of the governments of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger) and the so-called Sahel Coalition (formed by the former and more partners). Since its opening, he planned the concern of African countries about the repercussions that the new international scene opened after the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Army may have on the Sahel. The war in Ukraine can impact that part of Africa in two ways: by making grain imports extremely expensive in countries where eleven million people are already hungry, and by turning humanitarian aid priorities towards Eastern Europe, towards the drama of refugees fleeing Ukraine, warned the UN Special Coordinator for the Development of the Sahel, Abdoulaye Mar Dieye. “Spain will continue its commitments in the Sahel, we will continue to work for security in the region,” said the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ángeles Moreno, who recalled that this region is part of Spain's foreign policy at a level of priority similar to Latin America. In the same vein, the EU Special Representative for the Sahel, Emanuela del Re, said that the Twenty-Seven want to work so that the countries of the Sahel see in them “a partner that has no hidden agenda, who cares about their population”. He warned that if the EU does not play that role, other international actors will do so for it and fill that gap, at a particularly delicate time due to the war in Ukraine and its economic and geostrategic derivatives. Del Re referred in particular to the situation of the most important country in the region, Mali, and said that Europe will be “firm” with Bamako so that the situation is redirected towards constitutional order, “but it does not want to isolate it”, so “it keeps an open door to dialogue”. ECOWAS Commissioner for Industry Mamadou Traoré advocated working along the same lines with Burkina Faso and Guinea, so that both countries return to democratic standards and, given the situation ahead, recalled that 21 million people in the Sahel need help and half go hungry. For his part, the High Representative of the Coalition for the Sahel, Djimé Adoum, supported “leaving the door open to dialogue with Mali and Burkina Faso” and advocated supporting the efforts of the African Union and ECOWAS along those lines. G-5 Sahel Secretary General Yemdaogo Eric Tiaré welcomed the fact that the EU continues to recognize this group of states “a central role” in security policies in the area and in the fight against terrorism, because “this is not the time to weaken the G-5, but to build on what already exists.” Finally, the representative of the United Nations, Abdoulaye Mar Dieye, said that he understands the sanctions against people involved in the coup d'état in Mali, but warned that it is a mistake to “close borders” and trade with the largest country in the region, which accounts for 30% of the economic weight of the Sahel and whose GDP rests on 60% in trade outside. CHIEF jmr/fg/ma/ah (photo) (video)