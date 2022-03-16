Ecuador adds 1,066 new cases of Covid-19 and accumulates 850,765 cases in the pandemic

Ecuador On March 15, Quito added 1,066 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, accumulating 850,765 positive results during the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Public Health in its latest daily report. The cumulative and confirmed death record from covid-19 reached 25,158 people (4 more than on Monday), with 10,196 “possible” deaths from the disease totaling 35,354 deaths. The Andean Pichincha province, the capital Quito, has the highest number of infections, with 312,470 positive cases, with 576 more people than Monday's record. It was followed by the Guayaquil coast of Guayaquil, with 133,271 people (51 more). Then Manabi (54,651), El Oro (49,000), Azuai (40,907), Rosa (33,127), Imbabura (29,049), Tungura Hua (26,494), Cotopaxi (17,795), Los Rios (17,208), Santo Domingo de los Chacillas (16,684). Regarding the situation in the state or local government, according to the report, Quito is the Ecuadorian city most affected by covid-19 with 288,731 infections during the pandemic (494 more cases than on Monday) and has 98,910 people (43 more) people in Guayaquil (43 more). Later, cities such as Cuenca (31,911), Machala (25,646), Loja (22,383), Ambato (20,180), Portoviejo (17,184), Ibarra (16,352) and Santo Domingo (14,726) appear. According to the daily report on the vaccination plan against covid-19 in Ecuador, 32,710,303 vaccines were applied that were discontinued until March 14, of which 14,260,753 correspond to the first dose, 13,656,578 correspond to the second application and 4,792,972 correspond to reinforcements. Of the total number of vaccines applied, 16,039,461 came from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinobac, 9,825,201 from the American company Pfizer, and 6,238,356 from the British company AstraZeneca. Likewise, among the vaccines vaccinated, 583,729 correspond to the Chinese CANSino, which is also injected as a booster in a single application.Best fa/fgg/copy