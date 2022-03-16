Dortmund de Haaland, four points behind Bayern

Berlin, 16 Mar With a lone goal by Belgian Axel Witsel three minutes into the final, Borussia Dortmund defeated Mainz (0-1) on Wednesday, in a postponed Bundesliga match, to accentuate their pressure on the lead and stand just four points behind Bayern Munich. Erling Haaland entered the field in the 57th minute, in what was his second appearance after his injury, but it was not a major factor and showed that he still needs to recover his physical condition to reexploit his potential. Mainz showed throughout the first half the virtues that characterize it and recalled that it is the Bundesliga team that has the most divided balls and also the one that commits the most fouls. The intensity bothered Dortmund who, despite having clear advantages in terms of ball possession, had difficulty finding the way to Robin Zentner's goal. Throughout the first half, only one arrival from Dortmund could be counted with a shot inside the area of Thorgan Hazard in the minute that did not represent any problems for Zentner. Mainz were looking for their chances in rapid advances after the ball recovery and had their best chance in the 26th minute when Emre Can managed to block at the last minute a shot attempt by Burkhardt from a good position. In the second half Dortmund improved, circulated the ball faster and had closer proximity to the area. Mainz - which came from a break in training due to a covid-19 outbreak - seemed to accuse the effort of the first half and had less and less ability to react but the goal was delayed in coming. The entry of Haaland, Giovani Reyna and Julian Brandt gave more depth to the team that insisted ever closer to the area. Only in the 87th minute, after a foul thrown from the left wing by Reyna, did Witsel score with a right-footed shot from the edge of the small box. Already in the discount Dortmund had two good chances to increase, with a shot from close range by Julian Brandt that came out slightly off and a foul thrown by Reyna that Zentner had to beat. With the victory Dortmund once again puts a certain emotion to the title dispute as it approaches Bayern.efe rz/apa