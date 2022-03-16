Cuba will count on Marcel Hernandez in friendlies against Guatemala and Belize

Havana, 16 Mar Cuba's national football team will feature young striker Marcel Hernandez for the friendlies against Guatemala and Belize on March 24 and 26, the Cuban Football Association (AFC) reported Wednesday. These FIFA dates are part of the players' preparation for the Nations League of the Confederation of Central America and the Caribbean Football (Concacaf) which will be played next June. The team will have Hernandez as the main reinforcement, who has the experience of professional leagues where he currently plays hired by Cartaginés in the first division of Costa Rica. The team led by Pablo Elier Sánchez brings together 21 players. The goalkeepers called up are Nelson Johnston and Sandy Sanchez; defenders Carlos A. Vazquez, Modesto Mendez, Yunior Perez, Dariel A. Morejón, Asmel Nunez, Osniel Ramos, Yosel Piedra and Jorge Luis Corrales. Midfielders Karel Espino, Arichel Hernández, David Incerty, Rolando Abreu and Dayron Reyes Rueda complete the selection. The strikers named are Onel Hernandez, Luis Paradela, Yasniel Matos, Maykel Reyes, William Pozo-Venta and Marcel Hernandez. The match against Guatemala will be played at the Pensativo Stadium, in the city of Antigua, and the meeting with Belize will take place in Belmopan. These friendlies are for the vast majority of Cuban players who are regulars in the national team the opportunity to have activity after being left, last year, out of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.