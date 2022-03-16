Cuba follows the case of nine compatriots in the Ukrainian center of foreigners

Havana, 16 Mar The Foreign Ministry of Cuba reported on Wednesday that it is tracking the situation of nine compatriots who are being held in a temporary stay center for foreigners in Mykolaiv (southern Ukraine). His case jumped in previous days in the Cuban and American independent press, when seven of them asked to be welcomed in the American city of New York. Through the dissident Efreín Pulgarón, based in that city, they sent a letter to the Democratic governor of the state to receive them as has been done with Ukrainian refugees after the Russian invasion. Most of the nine Cubans have publicly positioned themselves against returning to their country. According to these media, the nine left the island seeking asylum in Europe until they were held in Ukraine because they did not have papers. “We came out of one war to enter another. The food here is shrinking,” lamented Yosiel Hernández, one of the migrants held in an interview with the US network Telemundo on March 11. Through his Twitter account, the head of the General Directorate of Consular and Cuban Affairs Resident Abroad, Ernesto Soberón, assured that migrants have medical care, food and heating, as confirmed to Havana by the Ukrainian authorities. Likewise, he explained that if the conditions deteriorate, the nine will be relocated to another facility. CHIEF int/jpm/cfa