Colombia: International Observers Give Election Report

BOGOTÁ (AP) — The Electoral Observation Mission of the European Union and the Organization of American States said that Sunday's legislative and presidential primary elections in Colombia were largely peaceful, with rapid processing of results, but with some logistical difficulties from the Registrar's Office that presented failures on your website.

When they gave their reports on those elections on Tuesday, they also made recommendations to the authorities, such as including greater protection in areas where violence persists.

The observers for the European Union “found numerous signs of vote buying and even witnessed some cases”, especially in the north of the country and in the “departments with the largest vulnerable population”, including in the areas where seats were chosen for victims.

On Sunday, 16 congressmen were elected for the first time in the country's history to represent more than eight million victims of the armed conflict in the country in compliance with one of the points agreed in the peace process signed five years ago between the State and the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

The Prosecutor's Office reported the capture of 26 people for electoral crimes such as corruption of the suffragant, fraudulent voting and impersonation. In addition, it received 131 reports of possible electoral crimes during election day to investigate.

Presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, the most voted candidate during the primaries, asked the electoral authorities on Tuesday for a new vote count when he warned of alleged fraud in thousands of polling stations in which votes in his favor “disappeared”.

The OAS observer mission noted in its report that despite the government's efforts to mitigate violence, it continues to be a “worrying phenomenon for the development of the electoral process.” Based on data from the Colombian Electoral Observation Mission, a civil society non-governmental organization, they warned that 516 acts of violence against political and social leaders were recorded. “An increase of 98.5% compared to what was observed in the run-up to the 2018 elections,” the OAS said.

The OAS recommended that the State initiate plans to protect candidates a year before the elections and increase resources for the security of candidates for victims' seats in territories where illegal groups are present.

The European Union noted that although freedom of expression and of the press were generally respected, they received information about self-censorship and intimidation of local journalists.

Although the FARC, the oldest guerrilla in Latin America, surrendered its arms, the violence in the country did not stop. Several armed groups persist, such as the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla, the FARC dissidents that abandoned the peace process and the Gulf Clan dedicated to drug trafficking.

Colombians elected 108 senators and 187 representatives in the lower house. The left, led by Petro, gained unprecedented representation, the traditional parties remained and the ruling Democratic Center decreased its seats. In addition, three presidential candidates were elected from three political blocs. The biggest vote was won by the leftist Petro, followed by the right with Federico Gutiérrez and the center by Sergio Fajardo.

Both the OAS and the European Union will conduct electoral oversight of the presidential election scheduled for May 29.