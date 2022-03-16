Castillo plans to request entry into elections in Peru, the prime minister said.

Lima, March 15 Peru's Prime Minister Aníbal Torres said on Tuesday that President Pedro Castillo plans to present a bill to the General Assembly of Parliament for the development of his country's general election, but finally “one last consultation attempt.” According to Torres for the journalist, Castillo decided to talk and “correct” the “instability” facing his country due to the escalation of tensions between the administration and the legislature before betting on a new request for a general election during his appearance before the Peruvian half-cycle. “There have been many announcements from the President, but there was a lack of announcements that he decided not to present at the last minute. He said, 'Doctor, we are making the last attempt to correct the political instability that exists in Congress. “I recognized the head of the Minister's Cabinet. Castillo attended a plenary session of Parliament on Tuesday and delivered an unusual message during his admission to deal with his consent requiring his retirement. The meeting aroused great expectations after Torres announced that there would be a “surprise” and then rumors would spread about the possible announcement of a bill to advance the general election, which did not happen in the end. The President had the opportunity to announce the achievements and goals of his tenure for almost eight months, and to “actively” separate himself from the accusations caused by the “media and political sector” linked to acts of corruption. In his speech, Castillo admitted “mistakes and mistakes”, but flatly denied the accusations that linked him to acts of corruption, which was attributed to “systematic” attempts by the opposition sector to question its legitimacy. In this regard, he was committed to promoting “intensive and systematic work” aimed at denouncing a group of opponents of “not accepting” the election victory and aimed at “disrupting the work of the executive department with the sole purpose of finding mechanisms to empty the president or reduce his duties.” In order to end the “tensions and confrontations” between the two branches of government, Castillo called for a “point of agreement and agreement” to meet the needs of citizens and reverse the “harmful and harmful institutional crisis” facing its country. “It's time to end minor conflicts and work toward a big national goal. It's time to end polarization and uncertainty, hindering our growth, progress, and progress.” He said. The declaration of Castillo in the Peruvian half-cycle came a day after the legislators agreed to submit him to impeachment trial due to a surprising flood of votes, which will be resolved on March 28. On that day, Castillo or his lawyer must appear at the General Assembly of the House of Representatives and answer 20 points that serve as the basis for the request to remove him from power. The motion was announced last week by congressman Jorge Montoya, a spokesperson for the Far Right Popular Renewal Party, and was supported by all right-wing political forces governing Congress as a bloc, unlike the first opposition-led impeachment attempt last November. A total of 76 lawmakers voted in favor of continuing this process, but 87 votes will be needed for the consent to be approved and the presidential impeachment proceeds. According to the promoter, the request is based on a series of “objective facts” worthy of eliminating Castillo with “permanent moral incompetence”. These include contradictions that would have arisen in a statement to the prosecutor's office about attempts by the head of state to influence military promotion, but the document mentions the “suspicious” appointment of at least 10 ministers and the presence of a “shadow” cabinet “within the management. It also alludes to the President's intention to submit a sea trip for Bolivia to a public consultation and a recent statement by a businessman who accused the Public Prosecutor's Office of a firm network of alleged corruption to the executive body. Castillo refused “sharply”. The best Auto/Dubbing/CFA