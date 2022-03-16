Brent oil drops 0.97 per cent to $98.16 per barrel

London, 16 Mar The price of a barrel of Brent oil for delivery in May ended on Wednesday on the London futures market at $98.16, down 0.97% from the end of the previous session. North Sea crude oil, a benchmark in Europe, ended the day at International Exchange Futures with a decrease of $0.96 compared to the last trade, when it closed at $99.12. The price of Brent maintained the downward trend of the previous two sessions. Prices were weighed by the apparent advance in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, as well as speculation about an eventual end to the sanctions on Iranian oil, which would add a new supplier to the global supply. An increase of 4.3 million barrels in US inventories, when the market expected a decline, as well as the new lockdowns in China due to the coronavirus, add doubts about the evolution of demand and also weighed down on price. CHIEF gx/ads