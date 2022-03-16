Boris Johnson warned that Russia's attack on Ukraine will have consequences for the whole world.

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs the Joint Expeditionary Force leaders meeting, a coalition of 10 states focused on security in northern Europe, at Lancaster House in London, Britain March 15, 2022. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the “cruel and unprovoked attack” of Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine “will have far-reaching consequences for the world” and urged the international community to “put Russian hydrocarbons aside.”

“The United Kingdom is building a United Nations to face the new realities we face. The world has to put aside Russian hydrocarbons and starve Putin's oil and gas poisoning.” said the British Prime Minister.

Johnson also stated that “the cruel and unprovoked attacks that Putin triggered against Ukraine will have far-reaching consequences for the world,” which means “far beyond the borders of Europe.”

The statement came a few hours before the British Prime Minister began his official trip to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with Emirates and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Mohammed bin Salman.

According to a statement issued by the 10th Downing Street, such a visit seeks to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on the regime of President Putin and minimize the global consequences of the conflict. Therefore, the topics to be addressed will be energy, regional security and humanitarian assistance.

“Leaders are expected to discuss efforts to improve energy security and reduce energy and food price volatility affecting businesses and consumers in the UK, as well as regional stability in the Middle East,” the statement said.

“Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are key international partners in this effort. We will work with them to ensure regional security in the long term, support humanitarian aid efforts, and stabilize the global energy market.” Johnson emphasized.

The British Prime Minister will also discuss the situation in Iran and Yemen, the strategic priorities they share with the leaders of these two countries, including strengthening cooperation on security, trade and investment, and supporting human rights and civil society.

On the other hand, the European Union expressed concern about Ukraine's “increased risk of nuclear safety and security” during its eighth meeting with senior officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held in Vienna this Tuesday.

Marjolijn van Deelen, Special Envoy for Non-Proliferation and Disarmament of the European Union, emphasized the full support of the EU for the initiative of the Secretary General Rafael Grossi of the IAEA to ensure the safety and security of all nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

Therefore, Van Deelen “resolutely” acknowledged the EU's commitment to multilateralism defense, “especially at a time when the Foundation is questioning” and stressed that “Europe's support for the implementation of the IAEA Order remains strong.”

