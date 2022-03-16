Billy Eilish, Reese Nath X, Olivia Rodrigo, performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards

LOS

ANGELES, March 15 (EFE News) .- Billy Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Hollow and Brothers Osborne (nominated for the Grammy 2022) will have a musical show at this 64th awards gala, the organization said in a statement on Tuesday. The performance will be awarded a prestigious music award with other musicians who have also been nominees for awards in various categories, such as Brandi Carlile, Korean group BTS, and other artists that have not yet been confirmed before April 3. Billy Eilish, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo compete in the most relevant categories of the album of the year, and the Osborne brothers have been nominated several times in the national genre. BTS is applying for recognition for the best pop group song with the song “Butter” and Brandy Carlyle wants to win a Grammy Award for the song of the year for “A Beautiful Noise” performed with Alicia Keys. After being postponed in January due to the pandemic, this year's Grammy will be held at the MGM Gran Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA, instead of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and will be presented by comedian Trevor Noah.EFE News gac/bpm/copy