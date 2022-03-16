Billie Eilish, Lis Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo to perform at the 2022 Grammys

Los Angeles, Mar 15 (EFE News) .- Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow and Brothers Osborne - who are nominated for the Grammy 2022 - will give a musical show at the gala of this 64th edition of the awards, the organization said in a statement on Tuesday. This performance will be joined by other musicians who are also candidates for the award in different categories, such as Brandi Carlile, the South Korean group BTS and other artists that have yet to be confirmed before April 3, when these prestigious music awards will be awarded. Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo compete in the most relevant category, that of album of the year, while the band Brothers Osborne is multiply nominated within the country genre. For its part, BTS is applying to win recognition for the best pop group song with the song “Butter” and Brandi Carlile aspires to win the Grammy for the song of the year for “A Beautiful Noise”, performed with Alicia Keys. After being postponed in January due to the pandemic, this year the Grammys will be held at the MGM Gran Garden Arena in Las Vegas (USA) instead of at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and will be presented by comedian Trevor Noah. EFE News gac/bpm/cpy