Biden under pressure to discard health regulations that could deport immigrants

As political party issues diminish, US President Joe Biden is under pressure to discard health standards that would allow them to expel immigrants under the guise of a pandemic.

Last weekend, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decided that health standards known as Section 42 that allow the deportation of immigrants no longer apply to unaccompanied minors, but remain the same for adults and families.

US immigration authorities suspended 164,973 people crossing the US-Mexico border in February, an increase of 7% since January, the US Customs and Border Protection Agency reported on Tuesday.

Of these, 91,513 or 55% were eligible for deportation under Article 42, mainly from Mexico and Central America.

Health standards introduced by former Republican President Donald Trump allowed immigrants to be deported, claiming they were suffering from COVID-19.

However, according to the CDC, there are approximately 70,000 cases of COVID-19 per day compared to 70,000 cases in the United States in mid-January, and more than 80% of people over the age of 5 received at least one coronavirus vaccine.

That is why they say that the four main Democrats were “disappointed” by the government's decision to maintain Title 42.

Senators Chuck Schumer (Chuck Schumer), Senate Foreign Affairs President Bob Menendez, Senator Corey Booker, and Senator Alex Padilla called for the “mistake” of deportation on Saturday as a place where families with underage children could be exposed to harassment and torture.

“It is a pity that the Organization (CDC) continues to promote the widespread application of this strict border policy and opposes the overwhelming manifestation of post-pandemic recovery,” he said in a statement, “restoring human security at the border.”

- Republican Shadow -

Immigration agencies also oppose the rules.

“Article 42 policy of closing doors to asylum seekers is illegal and has no practical basis (...) Blaine Pucci, legal director of the Center for Gender and Refugee Research, said he received a lot of criticism from public health experts rather than protecting himself from the pandemic.

“Biden rejects this policy and (...) We have resumed asylum procedures at the border.”

So why wouldn't the president suddenly fall down?

Joe Biden calls for a “more humane” immigration policy and citizenship pathway for millions of immigrants. In a speech with Congress in early March, he once again called for immigration reform “once and for all”, but his reluctance to abolish Title 42 may be due to several factors.

According to a survey conducted a few months after the mid-term elections in November, Jessica Poulter, an analyst for immigration policy at the Institute, said that the Democratic president may lose control over the country. (I).

“If the administration announces Article 42, it will increase the likelihood of crossing the border at least temporarily,” he said.

The government has already criticized this front and found in court that “Republican-led countries will challenge the end of this rule,” but, like other changes in the administration, “cannot give Republicans more political ammunition,” says an expert at the US Research Center.

Polter is thinking about another hypothesis. In fact, Biden wants to develop a new border strategy before canceling the current limit strategy.

“Alternative Border Management System (...) (...) proves that management still maintains control (...)