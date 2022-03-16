Argentina's reaction after receiving a kick and admonition against Cristiano Ronaldo by Rodrigo de Paul: “Don't cry”

Conversation with CR7 after the coup and sanctions of the former racing

Atletico Madrid was hit by Old Trafford. Defeated Manchester United 1-0 to advance. It reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Brazil Renán Lodi scored a goal after the match, which began in a long pass by one of the great figures of the match, Rodrigo de Paul.

The 27-year-old former racing and Udinese midfielder was the second footballer to play the most balls on the field (59, behind Herrera, Mexico), recovered 5 balls and had a passing accuracy of 82%. In addition, he was the one who took the most shots in the team's goals (two of them, one of them had a great salvation in De Gea) and was the one who completed the most passes in the last third of the court (7).

In addition, with the Argentine national team, the last Copa America champion had a special duel with Cristiano Ronaldo. At the end of the first half of the year, De Paul committed a crime against the Portuguese side. The striker jumped as if the foul was violent, but it was not visible.

The referee immediately showed him a yellow card, but even before the protest, the steering wheel began to chase the CR7, making gestures with his hands as if it were exaggerated. The legendary ex-Real Madrid and Juventus avoided it and started running, but De Paul did not abdicate with a messy smile all the time. “I didn't touch you, didn't touch you, don't cry,” he said repeatedly.

However, sanctions have already been proclaimed: after all, it was Argentina who celebrated it, 37-year-old Cristiano suffered the same fate as other stars such as Lionel Messi or Neymar, and lost in the 16th round of the most prestigious club level tournament in Europe.

The video with the kicks and reactions of Rodrigo was spurred by fans of the national team, who for the past 15 years remembered the friendship of the steering wheel with Lionel Messi, the antagonist of CR7.

After the fall, Ronaldo quietly left for the locker room and shook his head in disbelief. He returned to United and spent a lot of money to fight the Champions League again. I walked.

“It was a very stable game and it was very regular. We have to put absolute emphasis on collective work. It was fantastic to be in the top 8 for a club. Talking about a single player would not be good because it was a common effort. The team knew what to do when the ball recovers. They are a team with a lot of personality. They are very good, but too messy to put good pressure at the exit. The team played against Manchester United in the second round of the Champions League I succeeded and suffered in what I had to go through.” Cholo Simeone analyzed what happened.

