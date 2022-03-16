A total of 111 Argentines were able to leave Ukraine during the war

Buenos Aires, 16 Mar A total of 111 Argentine citizens have managed to leave Ukraine in the midst of the war with Russia to different countries, thanks to the coordination of Argentine diplomatic representations and local immigration authorities, official sources reported Wednesday. In a statement, the Argentine Foreign Ministry reported that 41 other foreign nationals left the country, “mostly Ukrainians, relatives of these compatriots.” All of them left Ukrainian territory through border crossings to Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia. In addition, the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled that last Saturday four compatriots and one Ukrainian married to an Argentine woman were able to return to the country thanks to cooperation with the Brazilian Government. “Both the Argentine embassy to Ukraine and other representatives of our country in the region, together with the White Helmets mission (Argentine humanitarian aid corps) deployed in the border area, participated in many operations that facilitated the departure of Latin Americans from Ukraine, in coordination with Paraguay, Bolivia, Chile and Ecuador,” said the Foreign Ministry of the River Plate country. The Argentine Government also announced that this week it will send humanitarian aid to assist Ukrainian refugees, through an Aerolineas Argentinas plane in collaboration with the Polish airline LOT, which will carry cargo from Miami (United States) to Poland. The White Helmets mission deployed in Poland will be responsible for distributing this donation, together with the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves of Poland. CHIEF jacb/rgm/dmt