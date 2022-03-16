“A Song Without a Name” was selected as Peru's Best Film of 2021.

Lima, March 15 The Peruvian Film Press Association (ApreCi) informed Efe on Tuesday that the feature film “Singing Without a Name”, directed by Melina Leon, was selected as the best film in Peru in 2021. Leon's films have added major awards awarded by the professional press of his country to more than 40 awards received internationally, including the nomination for the best Ibero-American film at the last Goya Awards. “A Song Without a Name” was the first Peruvian film directed by a woman that was released at the Cannes Film Festival (director Fortnite in 2019) and has been part of the Netflix platform catalog since January 2021. La Aprei emphasized that the film, set in the first government of Alan García (1985-1990) and the terrorist injury of the Shining Pass and the MRTA group, tells the story of Georgina Condori, an Andean woman. With the help of a young journalist, he finds a newborn daughter who cheated on her. The specialized press highlighted the “artistic sensibility” of the film by portraying Peru as a Kafkaesque and desperate society in the late 1980s, but a flash of beauty emerges with an aesthetic and ethical sense that is far from any sensationalism. It is expressed in its direction and impeccable value.Technical expertise”. The film also won the title of best starring actor awarded to Tommy Párraga for his role as Pedro Campos, a journalist who tries to uncover the network of child trafficking amid social indifference and injustice. The film “LXI (61)” received three awards, receiving the award for the best screenplay written by Rodrigo Moreno del Valle and Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actor awarded to Rodrigo Palacios, and Best Supporting Actor received by Cynthia Moreno. The award for the best starring actress went to Rafaela May with “Autoerotica”, the debut feature directed by Andrea Hoyos, and the best Peruvian documentaries were “Everything you need to know”, “A unique approach to work and heritage” by Sofia Velázquez. Peruvian poet Cesar Vallejo. Apresi also recognized the film “Annette”, a “heartbreaking and atypical musical” by French filmmaker Leo Carax, and was named Best Director at Cannes 2021 in the Best International Release Category by the Peruvian Billboard. The 13th award of the Association of Professional Journalists was held in films from the Ministry of Culture and included 16 female nominations, including Peruvian filmmakers, screenwriters and actresses. La Aprei, in partnership with the International Federation of Film and Press (Fipresci), has been presenting its annual awards since 2009 with the aim of “contributing to the promotion and recognition of quality Peruvian films”. During this period, he was awarded such films as “Frightened Chest”, “Paradise”, “Bad Intentions”, “Chikama”, “El Mudo”, “NN”, “Rosa Chumbe”, “Winnie Pacha”, “Altar” and “Manko Kapak”. The association emphasized that Peruvian cinema could “gradually reactivate production” as filming resumes in the second year of the pandemic and cinemas reopening in mid-2021. In this way, some Peruvian feature films can be released on commercial circuits, but most of the productions have found exhibition space on various virtual platforms. According to the Peruvian website Cinencuentro, 78 Peruvian films were released, which were the most national feature films since registration, which made 2021 the year of the year, of which a total of 16 films were directed or co-directed by women. Dubbing/copying