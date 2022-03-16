2-1. General Caballero debuts in the tournament and advances to the group stage.

On March 15, General Asuncion defeated Sol de America 2-1 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion on Tuesday to advance to the Group Stage Qualifier for the Copa Sudamericana to advance to the Continental Tournament for the first time in a return match between Paraguayan teams. In this way, General Caballero defeated Solda America 0-3 and confirmed what he did on the first leg. In Tuesday's participation, the score was soon uneven: in six minutes, Argentine midfielder Juan Heinz scored a goal in the team led by Gustavo Bovadilla. However, Sol Damerica responded immediately and tied the match through striker Neil also Viera. He turned the penalty into a goal in 9 minutes. In the second half of the year, General Caballero waved his hand. With his attitude to victory and steering wheel on the field.Ezekiel Alfonso scored a second goal in 58 minutes and scored a total of 5-1 points. The group phase agreed by General Caballero consists of six teams from Argentina and six Brazilian teams and four clubs that have been eliminated in the third phase of Copa Libertadores. The winner of each zone can advance up to 16 rounds of the tournament. The draw for the Group Stage of the Copa Sudamericana will be held on March 25, with a draw for the same case as Copa Libertadores in the Roque (Paraguay). SD/car/cave