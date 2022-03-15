Zelenski insists before the Canadian Parliament on calling for a no-fly zone

Toronto, Canada, 15 Mar Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted on Tuesday during a virtual intervention before the Canadian Parliament that NATO impose a no-fly zone on Ukraine, to prevent Russian bombing of its cities. In an 11-minute speech, Zelenski repeatedly addressed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by name, saying that it is in this difficult time that Ukraine knows “who its real friends are”. Zelenski, wearing the olive green shirt that has characterized him since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began 20 days ago, launched critical evenings of those who try to “prevent an escalation” but at the same time do not give “a clear answer” to Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO. “These are desperate times, but at the same time they allow us to see who our real friends have been over the past 20 days and the last eight years,” the Ukrainian president told the special joint session of the Canadian Lower House and Senate. Zelenski ended by pointing out that what he is asking for “is not much”, but “real support” to save lives “all over the world”. “Please understand how important it is for us to close airspace to Russian missiles and planes. I hope you can understand. I hope they can increase their efforts,” said the Ukrainian president. CHIEF jcr/llb/dmt (audio)