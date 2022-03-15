World Forecast Fahrenheit-MPH

Worldwide Forecast until 12:00 GMT on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

City/Locality, Country; Tuesday weather condition; Tuesday's maximum temperature (F); Tuesday's minimum temperature (F); Wednesday's weather condition; Wednesday's maximum temperature (F); Wednesday's minimum temperature (F); wind direction on Wednesday; wind speed on Wednesday (MPH); Wednesday's humidity (%); chances Wednesday's rainfall (%); Wednesday's UV ray index.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Some sunshine; 88; 77; Clouds and sun; 88; 78; SSW; 8; 79%; 30%; 10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Very hot; 98; 74; Sunny and very hot; 98; 72; NW; 7; 26%; 0%; 8

Aleppo, Syria; Showers; 47; 30; p/Sunny; 53; 32; W; 6; 38%; 2%; 6

Amsterdam, Netherlands; Some sunshine; 57; 41; Misty sun; 61; 46; SSE; 13; 68%; 78%; 2

Anchorage, United States; Some sunshine; 27; 21; Some snow; 38; 26; N; 10; 63%; 91%; 1

Algiers, Algeria; Cloudy and windy; 75; 63; Showers; 64; 50; SSE; 14; 55%; 72%; 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; Cloudy, untemperate; 47; 41; Showers and Drizzles; 47; 36; NNW; 7; 84%; 96%; 1

Astana, Kazakhstan; Early snowfall; 17; 0; Low cloud cover, cold; 12; -8; JAN; 7; 82%; 15%; 1

Asunción, Paraguay; Sunny and pleasant; 86; 63; p/Sunny; 90; 66; CA; 4; 50%; 2%; 9

Athens, Greece; Sunny; 57; 39; Partly sunny; 58; 42; NW; 6; 66%; 11%; 5

Auckland, New Zealand; Partly sunny; 73; 59; Mostly cloudy; 79; 57; CA; 6; 46%; 3%; 6

Baghdad, Iraq; Clouds & Sun; 62; 42; Misty Sun; 59; 39; WNW; 14; 27%; 0%; 6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia; A couple of storms; 94; 74; A couple of storms; 92; 75; SSE; 4; 78%; 93%; 5

Bangkok, Thailand; A brief storm; 95; 83; Clouds and sun; 94; 82; S; 9; 64%; 28%; 7

Barcelona, Spain; Windy; 61; 54; Windy; 61; 54; NE; 27; 80%; 44%; 2

Beijing, China; Partly Sunny; 63; 43; Mostly Cloudy; 54; 35; CA; 6; 33%; 44%; 4

Belgrade, Serbia; Turning cloudy; 60; 38; Periods of rain; 56; 38; NNW; 8; 74%; 93%; 1

Bengaluru, India; Sunny; 92; 68; Clouds and Sun; 91; 66; E; 6; 41%; 1%; 8

Berlin, Germany; Variable cloud cover; 55; 36; Periods of sunshine; 57; 39; SE; 5; 69%; 9%; 3

Bogota, Colombia; Occasional rain; 65; 52; Some rain; 68; 49; SE; 5; 70%; 82%; 11

Brasilia, Brazil; An isolated storm; 78; 66; An isolated storm; 80; 66; NNE; 8; 74%; 73%; 6

Bratislava, Slovakia; Increased cloud cover; 59; 45; Clouds and sun; 53; 35; NE; 14; 61%; 29%; 2

Brussels, Belgium; Some rain; 53; 42; Foggy sun; 66; 44; WSW; 6; 71%; 78%; 3

Bucharest, Romania; Increased cloud cover; 54; 27; Rain in the afternoon; 50; 31; NE; 4; 67%; 90%; 2

Budapest, Hungary; Turning cloudy; 61; 39; Some rain; 50; 29; NNW; 8; 76%; 57%; 1

Buenos Aires, Argentina; Several hours of sunshine; 85; 66; Clear and sunny; 84; 68; N; 9; 61%; 2%; 7

Busan, South Korea; Sunny and Warm; 64; 41; Sunny; 70; 52; WSW; 7; 52%; 0%; 6

Bujumbura, Burundi; Partly sunny; 85; 66; An isolated storm; 84; 63; NNE; 5; 45%; 92%; 12

Kolkata, India; Misty and warm sun; 96; 73; Plenty of sunshine; 95; 74; S; 7; 42%; 0%; 9

Caracas, Venezuela; Mostly cloudy; 86; 68; With showers; 84; 69; SE; 4; 60%; 93%; 9

Chennai, India; Partly Sunny; 95; 75; Foggy and Hot; 98; 75; SSE; 8; 60%; 0%; 8

Chicago, United States; Variable Cloudiness; 49; 39; Partly Sunny; 65; 49; SSW; 10; 69%; 4%; 4

Mexico City, Mexico; Variable cloudiness; 78; 47; Short showers; 75; 52; SSW; 6; 50%; 83%; 11

Cape Town, South Africa; Sun; 70; 63; Sunny and pleasant; 72; 59; SSE; 17; 64%; 1%; 7

Colombo, Sri Lanka; Some showers; 87; 76; An isolated storm; 89; 78; SW; 6; 69%; 65%; 6

Copenhagen, Denmark; Clouds and sun; 49; 33; Areas of fog; 46; 35; CA; 6; 85%; 2%; 1

Dhaka, Bangladesh; Very hot; 98; 69; Sunny; 99; 71; S; 9; 37%; 0%; 8

Dakar, Senegal; With wind; 74; 62; Foggy sun; 74; 63; N; 16; 75%; 0%; 11

Dallas, United States; Partly sunny; 69; 47; Sunny and warmer; 77; 54; SSE; 7; 58%; 3%; 6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; Brightening and warm; 93; 79; Turning cloudy; 93; 78; NE; 12; 63%; 44%; 4

Denver, USA; Warmer; 68; 39; Somewhat cooler; 51; 29; NW; 7; 53%; 96%; 2

Dili, East Timor; Rain; 91; 74; A couple of storms; 88; 76; SSE; 5; 74%; 99%; 5

Dublin, Ireland; Some sunshine; 52; 38; Clarifying; 49; 36; SW; 6; 71%; 44%; 3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan; Clouds; 59; 53; Rain in the morning; 67; 56; JAN; 8; 54%; 79%; 2

Cairo, Egypt; Clouds and Sun; 62; 48; Sunny; 65; 48; NNE; 7; 31%; 2%; 7

Ereván, Armenia; Nevada mild temprano; 37; 18; Partially sunny; 36; 17; NE; 4; 41%; 85%

Istanbul, Turkey; Clouds and Sun; 41; 32; Some Sun; 47; 35; NNE; 6; 71%; 58%; 5

Stockholm, Sweden; Sol; 49; 26; Areas of fog; 49; 31; SSE; 4; 75%; 2%; 2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar; Rain; 56; 52; A few showers; 60; 54; WNW; 7; 77%; 98%; 3

Hanoi, Vietnam; Showers; 81; 71; A Brief Storm; 80; 72; SE; 9; 80%; 87%; 4

Harare, Zimbabwe; Partly sunny; 82; 64; An isolated storm; 77; 62; CA; 5; 76%; 82%; 6

Helsinki, Finland; Cold, sunny; 49; 25; Sun; 36; 27; SE; 8; 80%; 0%; 2

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam;Aclarando;95;78;Chubascos;94;78;SSE;8;53%;55%;11

Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Partly Sunny; 83; 64; Mostly Cloudy; 79; 68; E; 8; 75%; 44%; 7

Honolulu, United States; Variable cloudiness; 83; 71; A few showers; 84; 72; JAN; 11; 64%; 97%; 6

Hyderabad, Pakistan; Misty sun; 98; 74; Sunny and warmer; 98; 75; SSE; 6; 19%; 0%; 10

Islamabad, Pakistan; Misty and warm sun; 88; 63; Foggy sun; 91; 64; N; 11; 35%; 0%; 6

Khartoum, Sudan; Clouds and Sun; 88; 58; Misty Sun; 81; 58; N; 23; 12%; 0%; 11

Johannesburg, South Africa; An Isolated Storm; 68; 58; An Isolated Storm; 66; 57; E; 6; 80%; 99%; 3

Kabul, Afghanistan; Sunny and warm; 72; 44; Sun; 65; 45; SW; 5; 42%; 0%; 6

Kathmandu, Nepal; Misty Sun; 84; 58; Storms; 84; 58; SSE; 5; 49%; 41%; 8

Kiev, Ukraine; Partly sunny; 46; 25; p/Sunny; 39; 23; E; 8; 50%; 1%; 3

Kingston, Jamaica; With wind later; 86; 76; Showers; 85; 75; NE; 11; 59%; 84%; 9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo; An Isolated Storm; 91; 74; An Isolated Storm; 90; 73; W; 5; 68%; 75%; 4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; An Isolated Storm; 91; 76; An Isolated Storm; 91; 77; SE; 4; 80%; 94%; 10

Havana, Cuba; Warmer; 87; 67; A few showers; 87; 66; SSW; 5; 64%; 80%; 8

La Paz, Bolivia; A few showers; 47; 37; Some rain; 51; 38; NE; 6; 77%; 85%; 10

Lagos, Nigeria; Turning cloudy; 91; 80; An isolated storm; 92; 80; SSW; 7; 66%; 43%; 6

Lima, Peru; Sunny and pleasant; 76; 67; Sol; 76; 66; SSE; 7; 71%; 18%; 12

Lisbon, Portugal; Warm; 68; 55; Cloudy; 65; 54; N; 12; 73%; 88%; 2

London, United Kingdom; Clouds and Sun; 59; 45; Occasional rain; 55; 38; NW; 5; 90%; 93%; 1

Los Angeles, United States; Clouds and Sun, warm; 78; 55; P/Sunny; 80; 58; JAN; 7; 52%; 1%; 6

Luanda, Angola; Clouds and sun; 88; 77; Variable cloudiness; 88; 76; SSW; 8; 70%; 33%; 7

Madrid, Spain; Warmer; 64; 49; Cloudy; 64; 53; JAN; 5; 63%; 88%; 1

Male, Maldives; Turning cloudy; 90; 81; An isolated storm; 91; 82; WSW; 7; 63%; 47%; 5

Manaus, Brazil; An Isolated Storm; 85; 75; Storms; 87; 75; NNE; 4; 79%; 97%; 11

Manila, Philippines; An Isolated Storm; 91; 78; An Isolated Storm; 94; 79; E; 4; 59%; 61%; 5

Melbourne, Australia; An isolated storm; 75; 63; A few showers; 73; 63; NE; 9; 68%; 67%; 2

Miami, United States; An Isolated Storm; 80; 75; An Isolated Storm; 81; 72; SSE; 12; 73%; 60%; 6

Minsk, Belarus; Clouds and Sun; 50; 24; Sunny; 42; 23; E; 8; 64%; 1%; 3

Mogadishu, Somalia; Cloudy and with breeze; 91; 78; Clouds and Sun; 92; 78; E; 15; 59%; 0%; 7

Montevideo, Uruguay; Some sunshine; 81; 63; Sunny; 83; 68; NNE; 7; 60%; 4%; 7

Montreal, Canada; Cloudy; 36; 28; Cloudy; 43; 36; S; 2; 68%; 22%; 2

Moscow, Russia; Sunny; 34; 20; Increased cloud cover; 31; 16; JAN; 8; 48%; 13%; 2

Mumbai, India; Sunny and hot; 99; 80; Sunny and hot; 97; 80; NNW; 7; 35%; 0%; 10

Nairobi, Kenya; Sun followed by clouds; 88; 61; Partly sunny; 87; 62; NNE; 9; 43%; 44%; 14

Nicosia, Cyprus; With early wind; 52; 38; Sol; 59; 37; WSW; 9; 40%; 17%; 6

Novosibirsk, Russia; Sunny, but cold; 22; -4; Clear and sunny; 18; -3; N; 8; 71%; 1%; 3

New Delhi, India; Very hot; 93; 72; Foggy Sun; 98; 71; WNW; 13; 45%; 0%; 7

New York, United States; Partly sunny; 62; 49; p/Sunny; 63; 49; SSE; 7; 50%; 3%; 5

Osaka, Japan; Partly sunny; 71; 41; Partly sunny; 66; 44; WSW; 5; 51%; 0%; 6

Oslo, Norway; Sun, mostly cloudy; 41; 29; Cloudy; 44; 32; JAN; 7; 77%; 89%; 1

Ottawa, Canada; Cloudy; 36; 25; Low cloud cover; 44; 34; S; 9; 72%; 23%; 1

Pago Pago, American Samoa; Showers; 92; 78; Some Showers; 92; 78; JAN; 9; 64%; 75%; 7

Panama, Panama; Showers; 89; 75; A few showers; 88; 75; NNW; 6; 75%; 90%; 5

Paramaribo, Suriname; Showers; 81; 74; An Isolated Storm; 85; 74; JAN; 7; 79%; 57%; 6

Paris, France; Clouds and sun; 60; 46; Clouds and misty sun; 68; 47; NW; 6; 68%; 34%; 3

Perth, Australia; A few showers; 79; 68; Clouds and sun; 76; 64; SSW; 10; 64%; 5%; 3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Clearing; 95; 79; Clouds and Sun; 94; 79; S; 6; 57%; 55%; 11

Prague, Czech Republic; Some showers; 56; 41; Clouds and sun; 57; 32; ESE; 5; 57%; 12%; 3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Showers; 88; 75; An Isolated Storm; 91; 75; NNE; 10; 74%; 65%; 6

Port-au-Prince, Haiti; Showers; 95; 70; Sunny; 95; 69; CA; 7; 42%; 10%; 10

Pyongyang, North Korea; Some Sunshine; 50; 33; Clouds and Sun; 57; 32; NNW; 5; 59%; 5%; 4

Quito, Ecuador; Some rain; 65; 52; Periods of rain; 65; 52; ESE; 8; 75%; 100%; 6

Rabat, Morocco; Some rain; 63; 45; A few showers; 61; 49; CA; 7; 81%; 89%; 2

Recife, Brazil; Showers; 88; 75; An Isolated Storm; 87; 76; CA; 7; 72%; 82%; 3

Reykjavik, Iceland; Light Nevisca; 33; 28; Some snow; 34; 26; SSW; 15; 64%; 95%; 1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Misty Sun; 94; 58; Somewhat cooler; 73; 50; N; 12; 23%; 57%; 9

Riga, Latvia; Clouds and Sun; 49; 29; Sunny; 49; 29; SE; 5; 65%; 1%; 3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Clouds and Sun; 86; 75; Partly Sunny; 88; 76; NE; 7; 68%; 9%; 10

Rome, Italy; Clouds and Sun; 64; 37; Partial Sun; 64; 40; NNE; 6; 65%; 8%; 4

Saint John, Antigua and Barbuda; Showers; 84; 74; Sunny; 84; 75; E; 14; 64%; 46%; 10

San Francisco, United States; Showers; 63; 47; Sol; 64; 50; WSW; 9; 60%; 2%; 5

San Jose, Costa Rica; Showers; 82; 64; A few showers; 81; 63; JAN; 11; 64%; 87%; 12

San Juan, Puerto Rico; With early wind; 82; 74; Sunny; 83; 73; CA; 15; 71%; 27%; 10

St. Petersburg, Russia; Falling clouds; 41; 25; Clear and sunny; 38; 23; ESE; 7; 74%; 0%; 2

San Salvador, El Salvador; Some showers; 79; 66; A few showers; 77; 64; N; 6; 78%; 94%; 10

Sanaa, Yemen; Partly sunny; 80; 53; A few showers; 76; 54; SSW; 6; 44%; 60%; 12

Santiago de Chile, Chile; Sunny and pleasant; 84; 57; Sunny and pleasant; 81; 56; SW; 7; 50%; 9%; 7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Showers; 85; 69; Showers; 84; 70; N; 7; 73%; 84%; 10

Sao Paulo, Brazil; Warmer; 71; 48; A few showers; 67; 50; NNW; 6; 75%; 93%; 2

Seattle, United States; Showers; 51; 43; Showers; 52; 41; SSE; 7; 69%; 51%; 1

Seoul, South Korea; Increased cloud cover; 54; 30; p/Sunny; 60; 37; NW; 4; 65%; 1%; 5

Shanghai, China; Partial sun; 72; 57; Cloudy and warm; 81; 63; SSE; 11; 58%; 66%; 7

Singapore, Singapore; An Isolated Storm; 81; 77; Rain; 88; 78; N; 5; 74%; 71%; 8

Sofia, Bulgaria; Some sunshine; 55; 30; Occasional rain; 48; 36; W; 5; 63%; 99%; 1

Sydney, Australia;Nubes y sol;75;67;Chubascos;76;66;ESE;9;66%;67%;5

Taipei, Taiwan; Clouds and Sun; 79; 68; Cloudy and very warm; 87; 68; SE; 9; 62%; 3%; 8

Tallinn, Estonia; Clouds and Sun; 48; 22; Sunny; 44; 27; SSE; 6; 73%; 0%; 2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Rain and drizzle; 46; 43; Some rain; 58; 49; N; 7; 86%; 94%; 4

Tehran, Iran; Several hours of sunshine; 66; 53; Sol; 63; 39; W; 10; 30%; 9%; 6

Tel Aviv, Israel; A few showers; 56; 44; Some sun and cool; 57; 45; SE; 7; 46%; 2%; 6

Tbilisi, Georgia; With wind later; 41; 28; A snowfall; 42; 28; NNW; 14; 56%; 83%; 5

Tirana, Albania; Resulting cloudy; 62; 36; Partly sunny; 65; 41; E; 5; 46%; 26%; 5

Tokyo, Japan; Showers; 70; 49; Clouds and Sun; 67; 48; SSE; 9; 54%; 4%; 4

Toronto, Canada; Some snow; 37; 33; Low cloud cover; 43; 40; JAN; 10; 82%; 6%; 1

Tripoli, Libya; Misty sun; 69; 52; Sun followed by clouds; 71; 56; CA; 15; 42%; 0%; 4

Tunisia, Tunisia; Clarifying; 68; 55; Clarifying; 67; 55; SE; 17; 65%; 45%; 2

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; Clouds and sun; 21; -12; Plenty of sunshine; 23; 3; CA; 5; 29%; 3%; 4

Vancouver, Canada; A few showers; 52; 43; A few showers; 52; 43; JAN; 5; 60%; 94%; 3

Warsaw, Poland; Clouds and sun; 51; 39; Clouds and sun; 52; 31; ESE; 8; 63%; 27%; 2

Vienna, Austria; Cloudy; 61; 45; Clouds and sun; 55; 34; NNE; 10; 60%; 35%; 2

Vientiane, Laos; A couple of storms; 94; 76; An isolated storm; 89; 75; WSW; 5; 71%; 77%; 10

Vilnius, Lithuania; Clouds and sun; 49; 27; An early snowfall; 48; 25; ESE; 8; 67%; 44%; 3

Wellington, New Zealand; Overcast and Breezy; 61; 57; Showers; 63; 54; SSE; 21; 77%; 74%; 4

Jakarta, Indonesia; Rain; 83; 75; Rain; 89; 76; SE; 6; 78%; 84%; 10

Yangon, Myanmar; Partly sunny; 104; 76; Sunny; 102; 75; W; 6; 38%; 2%; 10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Sunny and Breezy; 82; 70; Sunny; 79; 74; NNW; 16; 44%; 1%; 9

