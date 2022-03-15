World Forecast Celsius-KPH

Worldwide Forecast until 12:00 GMT on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

City/Locality, Country; Tuesday weather condition; Tuesday's maximum temperature (C); Tuesday's minimum temperature (C); Wednesday's weather condition; Wednesday's maximum temperature (C); Wednesday's minimum temperature (C); wind direction on Wednesday; wind speed on Wednesday (KPH); Wednesday's humidity (%); chances Wednesday's rainfall (%); Wednesday's UV ray index.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Some sunshine; 31; 25; Clouds and sun; 31; 26; SSW; 14; 79%; 30%; 10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Very hot; 37; 23; Sunny and very hot; 37; 22; NW; 11; 26%; 0%; 8

Aleppo, Syria; Showers; 8; -1; P/Sunny; 12; 0; W; 10; 38%; 2%; 6

Amsterdam, Netherlands; Some sunshine; 14; 5; Misty sun; 16; 8; SSE; 22; 68%; 78%; 2

Anchorage, United States; Some sunshine; -3; -6; Some snow; 3; -3; N; 17; 63%; 91%; 1

Algiers, Algeria; Cloudy and windy; 24; 17; Showers; 18; 10; SSE; 22; 55%; 72%; 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; Cloudy, untemperate; 8; 5; Showers and Drizzles; 8; 2; NNW; 12; 84%; 96%; 1

Astana, Kazakhstan; Early snowfall; -9; -18; Low cloud cover, cold; -11; -22; JAN; 11; 82%; 15%; 1

Asunción, Paraguay; Sunny and pleasant; 30; 17; p/Sunny; 32; 19; CA; 7; 50%; 2%; 9

Athens, Greece; Sunny; 14; 4; Partly sunny; 14; 6; NW; 10; 66%; 11%; 5

Auckland, New Zealand; Partly sunny; 23; 15; Mostly cloudy; 26; 14; CA; 10; 46%; 3%; 6

Baghdad, Iraq; Clouds & Sun; 17; 5; Misty Sun; 15; 4; WNW; 22; 27%; 0%; 6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia; A couple of storms; 34; 23; A couple of storms; 33; 24; SSE; 6; 78%; 93%; 5

Bangkok, Thailand; A brief storm; 35; 28; Clouds and sun; 34; 28; S; 15; 64%; 28%; 7

Barcelona, Spain; Windy; 16; 12; Windy; 16; 12; NE; 43; 80%; 44%; 2

Beijing, China; Partly Sunny; 17; 6; Mostly Cloudy; 12; 2; CA; 9; 33%; 44%; 4

Belgrade, Serbia; Turning cloudy; 16; 3; Periods of rain; 13; 4; NNW; 13; 74%; 93%; 1

Bengaluru, India; Sunny; 34; 20; Clouds and Sun; 33; 19; E; 9; 41%; 1%; 8

Berlin, Germany; Variable cloud cover; 13; 2; Periods of sunshine; 14; 4; SE; 9; 69%; 9%; 3

Bogota, Colombia; Occasional rain; 18; 11; Some rain; 20; 9; SE; 8; 70%; 82%; 11

Brasilia, Brazil; An isolated storm; 26; 19; An isolated storm; 27; 19; NNE; 13; 74%; 73%; 6

Bratislava, Slovakia; Increased cloud cover; 15; 7; Clouds and sun; 12; 2; NE; 23; 61%; 29%; 2

Brussels, Belgium; Some rain; 12; 6; Foggy Sun; 19; 6; WSW; 10; 71%; 78%; 3

Bucharest, Romania; Increased cloud cover; 12; -3; Rain in the afternoon; 10; 0; NE; 7; 67%; 90%; 2

Budapest, Hungary; Turning cloudy; 16; 4; Some rain; 10; -2; NNW; 13; 76%; 57%; 1

Buenos Aires, Argentina; Several hours of sunshine; 30; 19; Clear and sunny; 29; 20; N; 14; 61%; 2%; 7

Busan, South Korea; Sunny & Warm; 18; 5; Sunny; 21; 11; WSW; 11; 52%; 0%; 6

Bujumbura, Burundi; Partly sunny; 30; 19; An isolated storm; 29; 17; NNE; 9; 45%; 92%; 12

Kolkata, India; Misty and warm sun; 36; 23; Lots of sunshine; 35; 23; S; 11; 42%; 0%; 9

Caracas, Venezuela; Mostly cloudy; 30; 20; With showers; 29; 21; SE; 7; 60%; 93%; 9

Chennai, India; Partly Sunny; 35; 24; Foggy and Hot; 37; 24; SSE; 13; 60%; 0%; 8

Chicago, United States; Variable Cloudiness; 10; 4; Partly Sunny; 18; 9; SSW; 16; 69%; 4%; 4

Mexico City, Mexico; Variable Cloudiness; 26; 8; Short Showers; 24; 11; SSW; 9; 50%; 83%; 11

Cape Town, South Africa; Sun; 21; 17; Sunny and pleasant; 22; 15; SSE; 28; 64%; 1%; 7

Colombo, Sri Lanka; Some showers; 31; 25; An isolated storm; 31; 26; SW; 9; 69%; 65%; 6

Copenhagen, Denmark; Clouds and sun; 9; 0; Areas of fog; 8; 2; ESE; 10; 85%; 2%; 1

Dhaka, Bangladesh; Very hot; 37; 20; Sunny; 37; 22; S; 15; 37%; 0%; 8

Dakar, Senegal; With wind; 23; 17; Foggy sun; 23; 17; N; 26; 75%; 0%; 11

Dallas, United States; Partly Sunny; 20; 8; Sunny and Warmer; 25; 12; SSE; 11; 58%; 3%; 6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; Brightening and warm; 34; 26; Turning cloudy; 34; 26; NE; 19; 63%; 44%; 4

Denver, United States; Warmer; 20; 4; Somewhat cooler; 10; -2; NW; 11; 53%; 96%; 2

Dili, East Timor; Rain; 33; 24; A couple of storms; 31; 25; SSE; 7; 74%; 99%; 5

Dublin, Ireland; Some sunshine; 11; 3; Clearing; 9; 2; SW; 10; 71%; 44%; 3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan; Clouds; 15; 12; Rain in the morning; 19; 13; JAN; 14; 54%; 79%; 2

Cairo, Egypt; Clouds and Sun; 17; 9; Sunny; 18; 9; NNE; 12; 31%; 2%; 7

Ereván, Armenia; Nevada mild temprano; 3; -8; Partly sunny; 2; -8; NE; 6; 41%; 8%; 5

Istanbul, Turkey; Clouds and Sun; 5; 0; Some Sun; 8; 2; NNE; 10; 71%; 58%; 5

Stockholm, Sweden; Sol; 9; -4; Areas of fog; 9; -1; SSE; 7; 75%; 2%; 2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar; Rain; 14; 11; A few showers; 15; 12; WNW; 11; 77%; 98%; 3

Hanoi, Vietnam; Showers; 27; 22; A Brief Storm; 27; 22; SE; 15; 80%; 87%; 4

Harare, Zimbabwe; Partly sunny; 28; 18; An isolated storm; 25; 17; CA; 8; 76%; 82%; 6

Helsinki, Finland; Cold, sunny; 9; -4; Sol; 2; -3; SE; 13; 80%; 0%; 2

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam;Aclarando;35;25;Chubascos;34;26;SSE;13;53%;55%;11

Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Partly Sunny; 29; 18; Mostly Cloudy; 26; 20; E; 13; 75%; 44%; 7

Honolulu, United States; Variable cloudiness; 29; 22; A few showers; 29; 22; JAN; 17; 64%; 97%; 6

Hyderabad, Pakistan; Foggy sun; 37; 23; Sunny and warmer; 37; 24; SSE; 10; 19%; 0%; 10

Islamabad, Pakistan; Misty and warm sun; 31; 17; Foggy sun; 33; 18; N; 18; 35%; 0%; 6

Khartoum, Sudan; Clouds and Sun; 31; 15; Misty Sun; 27; 14; N; 37; 12%; 0%; 11

Johannesburg, South Africa; An Isolated Storm; 20; 15; An Isolated Storm; 19; 14; E; 10; 80%; 99%; 3

Kabul, Afghanistan; Sunny and Warm; 22; 7; Sun; 18; 7; SW; 9; 42%; 0%; 6

Kathmandu, Nepal; Misty Sun; 29; 14; Storms; 29; 14; SSE; 9; 49%; 41%; 8

Kiev, Ukraine; Partly sunny; 8; -4; p/Sunny; 4; -5; E; 13; 50%; 1%; 3

Kingston, Jamaica; With wind later; 30; 24; Showers; 30; 24; NE; 18; 59%; 84%; 9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo; An isolated storm; 33; 24; An isolated storm; 32; 23; W; 8; 68%; 75%; 4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; An Isolated Storm; 33; 24; An Isolated Storm; 33; 25; SE; 6; 80%; 94%; 10

Havana, Cuba; Warmer; 31; 20; A few showers; 31; 19; SSW; 8; 64%; 80%; 8

La Paz, Bolivia; A few showers; 8; 3; Some rain; 10; 3; NE; 9; 77%; 85%; 10

Lagos, Nigeria; Turning cloudy; 33; 27; An isolated storm; 33; 27; SSW; 12; 66%; 43%; 6

Lima, Peru; Sunny and pleasant; 25; 19; Sun; 25; 19; SSE; 12; 71%; 18%; 12

Lisbon, Portugal; Warm; 20; 13; Cloudy; 18; 12; N; 19; 73%; 88%; 2

London, United Kingdom; Clouds and Sun; 15; 7; Occasional rain; 13; 3; NW; 8; 90%; 93%; 1

Los Angeles, United States; Clouds and Sun, warm; 26; 13; p/Sunny; 27; 15; JAN; 12; 52%; 1%; 6

Luanda, Angola; Clouds and sun; 31; 25; Variable cloudiness; 31; 25; SSW; 12; 70%; 33%; 7

Madrid, Spain; Warmer; 18; 9; Cloudy; 18; 12; JAN; 8; 63%; 88%; 1

Male, Maldives; Turning cloudy; 32; 27; An isolated storm; 33; 28; WSW; 12; 63%; 47%; 5

Manaus, Brazil; An Isolated Storm; 30; 24; Storms; 31; 24; NNE; 7; 79%; 97%; 11

Manila, Philippines; An Isolated Storm; 33; 26; An Isolated Storm; 34; 26; E; 7; 59%; 61%; 5

Melbourne, Australia; An isolated storm; 24; 17; A few showers; 23; 17; NE; 14; 68%; 67%; 2

Miami, United States; An Isolated Storm; 27; 24; An Isolated Storm; 27; 22; SSE; 20; 73%; 60%; 6

Minsk, Belarus; Clouds and sun; 10; -5; Sunny; 5; -5; E; 13; 64%; 1%; 3

Mogadishu, Somalia; Cloudy and with breeze; 33; 26; Clouds and Sun; 33; 25; E; 24; 59%; 0%; 7

Montevideo, Uruguay; Some sunshine; 27; 17; Sunny; 28; 20; NNE; 11; 60%; 4%; 7

Montreal, Canada; Cloudy; 2; -2; Cloudy; 6; 2; S; 4; 68%; 22%; 2

Moscow, Russia; Sunny; 1; -7; Increased cloud cover; -1; -9; JAN; 13; 48%; 13%; 2

Mumbai, India; Sunny and hot; 37; 26; Sunny and hot; 36; 27; NNW; 11; 35%; 0%; 10

Nairobi, Kenya; Sun followed by clouds; 31; 16; Partly sunny; 31; 16; NNE; 14; 43%; 44%; 14

Nicosia, Cyprus; With early wind; 11; 3; Sol; 15; 3; WSW; 15; 40%; 17%; 6

Novosibirsk, Russia; Sunny, but cold; -6; -20; Clear and sunny; -8; -19; N; 12; 71%; 1%; 3

New Delhi, India; Very hot; 34; 22; Foggy sun; 37; 22; WNW; 20; 45%; 0%; 7

New York, United States; Partly Sunny; 17; 9; P/Sunny; 17; 9; SSE; 12; 50%; 3%; 5

Osaka, Japan; Partly Sunny; 21; 5; Partly Sunny; 19; 7; WSW; 8; 51%; 0%; 6

Oslo, Norway; Sun, mostly cloudy; 5; -2; Cloudy; 6; 0; JAN; 11; 77%; 89%; 1

Ottawa, Canada; Cloudy; 2; -4; Low cloud cover; 7; 1; S; 15; 72%; 23%; 1

Pago Pago, American Samoa; Showers; 33; 26; Some Showers; 33; 26; JAN; 15; 64%; 75%; 7

Panama, Panama; Showers; 32; 24; A few showers; 31; 24; NNW; 10; 75%; 90%; 5

Paramaribo, Suriname; Showers; 27; 23; An Isolated Storm; 29; 23; JAN; 11; 79%; 57%; 6

Paris, France; Clouds and sun; 15; 8; Clouds and misty sun; 20; 8; NW; 10; 68%; 34%; 3

Perth, Australia; A few showers; 26; 20; Clouds and sun; 25; 18; SSW; 15; 64%; 5%; 3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Clearing; 35; 26; Clouds and Sun; 34; 26; S; 10; 57%; 55%; 11

Prague, Czech Republic; Some showers; 13; 5; Clouds and sun; 14; 0; ESE; 7; 57%; 12%; 3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Showers; 31; 24; An Isolated Storm; 33; 24; NNE; 15; 74%; 65%; 6

Port-au-Prince, Haiti; Showers; 35; 21; Sunny; 35; 20; CA; 11; 42%; 10%; 10

Pyongyang, North Korea; Some Sunshine; 10; 1; Clouds and Sun; 14; 0; NNW; 8; 59%; 5%; 4

Quito, Ecuador; Some rain; 18; 11; Periods of rain; 19; 11; ESE; 13; 75%; 100%; 6

Rabat, Morocco; Some rain; 17; 7; A few showers; 16; 9; ESE; 11; 81%; 89%; 2

Recife, Brazil; Showers; 31; 24; An Isolated Storm; 31; 25; CA; 11; 72%; 82%; 3

Reykjavik, Iceland; Light Nevisca; 0; -2; Some snow; 1; -4; SSW; 24; 64%; 95%; 1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Misty Sun; 35; 15; Somewhat cooler; 23; 10; N; 19; 23%; 57%; 9

Riga, Latvia; Clouds and Sun; 10; -2; Sunny; 9; -2; SE; 7; 65%; 1%; 3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Clouds and Sun; 30; 24; Partly Sunny; 31; 25; NE; 11; 68%; 9%; 10

Rome, Italy; Clouds and Sun; 18; 3; Partial Sun; 18; 4; NNE; 10; 65%; 8%; 4

Saint John, Antigua and Barbuda; Showers; 29; 23; Sunny; 29; 24; E; 23; 64%; 46%; 10

San Francisco, United States; Showers; 17; 8; Sol; 18; 10; WSW; 15; 60%; 2%; 5

San Jose, Costa Rica; Showers; 28; 18; A few showers; 27; 17; JAN; 17; 64%; 87%; 12

San Juan, Puerto Rico; With early wind; 28; 23; Sunny; 29; 23; ESE; 23; 71%; 27%; 10

St. Petersburg, Russia; Falling clouds; 5; -4; Clear and Sunny; 3; -5; ESE; 12; 74%; 0%; 2

San Salvador, El Salvador; Some showers; 26; 19; A few showers; 25; 18; N; 10; 78%; 94%; 10

Sanaa, Yemen; Partly sunny; 27; 12; A few showers; 24; 12; SSW; 9; 44%; 60%; 12

Santiago de Chile, Chile; Sunny and pleasant; 29; 14; Sunny and pleasant; 27; 14; SW; 11; 50%; 9%; 7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Showers; 30; 21; Showers; 29; 21; N; 12; 73%; 84%; 10

Sao Paulo, Brazil; Warmer; 22; 9; A few showers; 19; 10; NNW; 9; 75%; 93%; 2

Seattle, United States; Showers; 11; 6; Showers; 11; 5; SSE; 11; 69%; 51%; 1

Seoul, South Korea; Increased cloud cover; 12; -1; p/Sunny; 16; 3; NW; 6; 65%; 1%; 5

Shanghai, China; Partial sun; 22; 14; Cloudy and warm; 27; 17; SSE; 18; 58%; 66%; 7

Singapore, Singapore; An Isolated Storm; 27; 25; Rain; 31; 25; N; 8; 74%; 71%; 8

Sofia, Bulgaria; Some sunshine; 13; -1; Occasional rain; 9; 2; W; 8; 63%; 99%; 1

Sydney, Australia;Nubes y sol;24;19;Chubascos;25;19;ESE;14;66%;67%;5

Taipei, Taiwan; Clouds and Sun; 26; 20; Cloudy and very warm; 31; 20; SE; 15; 62%; 3%; 8

Tallinn, Estonia; Clouds and Sun; 9; -5; Sunny; 7; -3; SSE; 10; 73%; 0%; 2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Rains and drizzles; 8; 6; Some rain; 15; 9; N; 11; 86%; 94%; 4

Tehran, Iran; Several hours of sunshine; 19; 12; Sol; 17; 4; W; 17; 30%; 9%; 6

Tel Aviv, Israel; A few showers; 13; 7; Some sunshine and cool; 14; 7; SE; 12; 46%; 2%; 6

Tbilisi, Georgia; With wind later; 5; -2; A snowfall; 5; -2; NNW; 23; 56%; 83%; 5

Tirana, Albania; Resulting cloudy; 16; 2; Partly sunny; 19; 5; E; 8; 46%; 26%; 5

Tokyo, Japan; Showers; 21; 9; Clouds and Sun; 20; 9; SSE; 15; 54%; 4%; 4

Toronto, Canada; Some snow; 3; 1; Low cloud cover; 6; 4; JAN; 15; 82%; 6%; 1

Tripoli, Libya; Misty sun; 21; 11; Sun followed by clouds; 22; 13; CA; 24; 42%; 0%; 4

Tunisia, Tunisia; Clarifying; 20; 13; Clarifying; 19; 13; SE; 27; 65%; 45%; 2

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; Clouds and sun; -6; -24; Plenty of sunshine; -5; -16; CA; 9; 29%; 3%; 4

Vancouver, Canada; A few showers; 11; 6; A few showers; 11; 6; JAN; 7; 60%; 94%; 3

Warsaw, Poland; Clouds and sun; 10; 4; Clouds and sun; 11; 0; ESE; 13; 63%; 27%; 2

Vienna, Austria; Cloudy; 16; 7; Clouds and sun; 13; 1; NNE; 16; 60%; 35%; 2

Vientiane, Laos; A couple of storms; 35; 25; An isolated storm; 32; 24; WSW; 8; 71%; 77%; 10

Vilnius, Lithuania; Clouds and sun; 9; -3; An early snowfall; 9; -4; ESE; 12; 67%; 44%; 3

Wellington, New Zealand; Overcast and Breezy; 16; 14; Showers; 17; 12; SSE; 34; 77%; 74%; 4

Jakarta, Indonesia; Rain; 28; 24; Rain; 31; 25; SE; 9; 78%; 84%; 10

Yangon, Mianmar; Partly sunny; 40; 24; Sunny; 39; 24; W; 10; 38%; 2%; 10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Sunny and Breezy; 28; 21; Sunny; 26; 24; NNW; 26; 44%; 1%; 9

