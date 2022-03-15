With 60 points from Towns, Wolves beat Spurs 149-139

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns set the best record of his career with 60 points, which is also the highest amount scored in the NBA this season, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 149-139 on Monday.

Towns scored 19 of 31 field shots and dropped 17 rebounds to overcome his previous best record of 56 points against Atlanta on March 28, 2018. Lakers star LeBron James and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks shared the honors of the season's highest score with 56 points.

The All-Star over two metres from Minnesota crowned his dazzling performance with a three-pointer when there were 1:39 left on the clock, shortly after hitting one of two free throws to reach 57 points.

San Antonio has lost two games in a row since Gregg Popovich won his 1.336 career victory to become the most winning coach in NBA history. The Spurs have fallen in seven out of nine games and are 2-3 during a series of seven home games, their longest of the season.

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson finished with 34 points, Dejounte Murray added 30 with 12 assists and Lonnie Walker IV contributed 22 points.

The teams combined for 148 points in the first half, scoring 58 out of 100 while playing at a frantic pace.