White House confirms Biden's trip to Brussels and doesn't rule out more stops

Washington, 15 Mar The White House confirmed on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden will travel next week to Brussels in the context of his response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and did not rule out that he could make other stops in Europe. Biden will participate on Thursday, March 24, in an extraordinary summit recently convened by NATO and will also join another European Union (EU) summit that was already planned, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at her daily press conference. Psaki made the announcement shortly after NATO and community sources advanced Biden's plan to visit the Belgian capital and participate in those summits from Brussels. During the NATO summit, Biden will “reaffirm the firm commitment” of the US to its allies in the organization and address “deterrence and defense efforts to respond to Russia's unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” the spokeswoman explained. Biden will also join the EU summit to assess “transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by violence and address other conflict-related challenges,” he added. Asked if there could be more stops in other European countries, the spokeswoman replied that the details of the president's trip are still being decided, and that for now she had no more information to share. According to US media, the White House has also considered a possible stop in Poland, a country visited last week by US Vice President Kamala Harris, who also went to Romania. Psaki stated that the White House is interested in “the aspect of the refugee crisis” that is taking place in eastern Europe as a result of the war in Ukraine, but insisted that he had no further details to provide at this time. This will be the second time that Biden will attend a NATO leaders' summit in Brussels in person, following the one held on 14 June last, and which he arrived after attending another G7 summit in Cornwall (southwest England) from 11 to 13 of the same month. Biden, who stopped at the time in Brussels as part of his first tour of Europe as president of the United States, also attended an EU-US summit. CHIEF llb/ssa