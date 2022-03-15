“We want to have our place” in the Champions League, says Emery

Villarreal coach Unai Emery awarded the favourites label to Juventus ahead of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, but warned that “we want to have our place” in the continental championship.

“They are the favorites for the present and for history, but we are able to have our chance. We want to be able to have our place and our recognition,” Emery said at the press conference leading up to the meeting.

“We are going tomorrow with the enthusiasm that can make us protagonists in the match” in Turin, added the coach of the 'Yellow Submarine'.

The qualification to the quarterfinals of the Champions League is decided at Juve, after the 1-1 draw in the first leg at the La Cerámica stadium.

“They play at home, they are going to feel strong with their fans, but we want to be able to respond with our collective game, try to find from the help of all our individual qualities,” Emery advanced.

“We know that these matches are all about details. We have to play a long game, with patience, knowing that we are facing a great rival, who has great individualities,” said Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso at the same press conference.

“You have to play the game with a lot of personality and head,” he added.

“We try to prepare a match to be competitive in the 90 minutes and be prepared if there is extra time,” said Emery, specifying that “one of our weapons is going to be defense, we have to defend very close together and make a part of our defense is to have the ball.”

After remembering that in the first leg, Juventus fell behind after getting ahead on the scoreboard, Emery was convinced that in Turin it will be different.

“They are going to put more pressure on us,” said the coach of the 'Yellow Submarine', who preferred not to advance if the injured Gerard Moreno and Raúl Albiol will be in the match.

Gerard Moreno “is in the group, working (...) We will be very cautious in the decision. Being in the group is already another force and if it is on the pitch we want to see it in its best version, but I trust the group beyond individualities,” said Emery.

As for Albiol, “it comes from a match (against Celta in the league) that we had to retire him due to muscular problems that we think he overcame well, but we are going to wait until tomorrow”, concluded Emery.

