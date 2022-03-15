Warriors and Wizards will play the 2022 preseason in Japan

Stephen Curry is heading back to Japan, Rui Hachimura will return home with a game that the NBA has planned and that is another step in the return to normality.

On Monday, the NBA announced that Golden State and Washington will travel to Saitama, Japan for the first two matches of the 2022 preseason. The Warriors and Wizards will play on September 30 and October 2.

These are the first two games that the NBA will play outside the United States and Canada since January 24, 2020, when Milwaukee and Charlotte met in Paris in a regular-season duel, six weeks before the pandemic began.

The last time the NBA traveled away for preseason matches was in October 2019, when Sacramento and Indiana met twice in Mumbai, while Houston and Toronto played twice in Saitama and the Los Angeles and Brooklyn Lakers played a couple of games in China.

The league has an agreement to bring some matches to Abu Dhabi for the first time this fall, although they have not revealed which teams will travel for the preseason matches.

“We've been fortunate to build an important relationship across Japan and some of our players, including Stephen Curry, have enjoyed their recent visits to Tokyo and the interaction they've had with basketball fans who love the game,” said Warriors CEO and President Joe Lacob.

The announcement was made in Tokyo on Tuesday — Monday night in the United States — and it was probably no coincidence that it happened before the Warriors and Wizards clash began.