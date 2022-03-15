War in Ukraine disrupts lives and supply chains

It can be difficult to measure the ways in which Russia's war in Ukraine has disrupted the global supply of parts and raw materials needed to complete different products, from cars to computer processors.

But interrupting one of those connections gave Andrey Bibik, the head of Interpipe's steel plant in Dnipro, Ukraine, a “depressing feeling” to Andrey Bibik. Bibik spent the early hours of the war reducing activity at a plant that operated 24 hours a day and sending almost everyone home.

“It's empty and lonely. You can't hear anything. Everything is paralyzed,” he said.

Shipments of gas steel pipes to Texas oil companies and railway wheels for European high-speed rail operators have stopped after hundreds of Interpipe's approximately 10,000 employees in Ukraine joined the fighting against Russia. Others have fled. The remaining small group manages the dining rooms and manufactures pointed metal obstacles to block Russian caravans and tanks. Their bomb shelters take in dozens of local families at night.

“Stopping production was a difficult decision. We had a lot of orders, many customers waiting for our material. But if you have to choose between safety and potential benefits, I think the answer is obvious,” said Bibik, who has worked for almost two decades at the company. “The most important thing we have is life, and we really need to take care of the people we love.”

Similar shutdowns have occurred in other industries in Ukraine, motivated not only by security concerns but also because war and the mass exodus of refugees have closed roads and railways to commercial freight traffic. Some of Interpipe's finished products that were intended for export are now stuck in the Black Sea port of Odessa.

Ukraine accounts for just 0.3% of world exports, while Russia accounts for 1.9%, according to a report by Dutch bank ING. Even so, some companies that do business with these countries are beginning to feel the impact of the war.

For Russia, a key supplier of energy, steel and raw metals such as nickel, copper, platinum and palladium — many of which are important to the automotive industry — supply concerns are associated with tough Western economic sanctions and Russian moves to respond against them. For Ukraine, it is the war itself that interrupts shipments.

“We want to give priority to refugees, people trying to leave the war zone, and military and humanitarian caravans,” said Houston-based president and former CEO of Interpipe Fadi Hraibi.

Complications in another Ukrainian industry, which manufactures wiring for cars, already affects European automakers. Ukraine has more than 30 automotive plants, most of them near the border with Poland and other European neighbors, according to a government agency that encourages foreign investment.

German parts supplier Leoni said production had been halted at its two plants in western Ukraine, in Styri and Kolomyia, and was looking for temporary alternatives. “We are aware that this situation does not only affect Leoni, but the entire sector,” said spokesperson Gregor le Claire.

Ukraine is also one of the world's largest suppliers of neon, a gas used in lasers that helps place integrated circuits in computer processors. This worries managers in the automotive industry, who fear that neon supply problems could aggravate a global shortage of processors that has already led to production cuts and made vehicles scarce around the world.

Interpipe has five factories in Ukraine, all located in the industrial core of Dnipro and the surrounding region, which has a strategic position on the Dnieper River southeast of the capital Kiev.

Until Russian airstrikes reached Dnipro on Friday, the country's fourth largest city had been quite calm, except for the occasional sound of anti-aircraft sirens, in the first two weeks of Russian invasion. But on February 24, Interpipe managers made a quick decision to close all their facilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin started the invasion before dawn and by noon the plant's operations had stopped, Bibik said. That night he saw how the last five workers were moved to the suburb where they live. All the firm's workers continue to be paid, Bibik and Hraibi said.

The firm's customers in the rail and energy sectors often order its pipes, wheels and other products months in advance, but Hraibi said the alterations will cause shortages and cause some to look for alternatives. Some wheel customers, such as a Saudi rail operator, have the firm as their sole supplier. Two of its main competitors, OMK and Evraz, are in Russia, and the manager expected customers to avoid them.

“I don't know if our business will survive,” he said. “We do everything we need to support people, to keep our employees, to be able to reopen in a month or two or three, when things return or at least get close to normal. But in reality, no one can predict what will happen.”

