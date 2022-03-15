Video: The moment when a Chilean police officer killed a criminal who ran him over while trying to evade a police check

A criminal was killed by a police officer in Santiago de Chile after he was run over when he wanted to escape a police control and ran over one of the agents.

The incident was recorded by security cameras and gives an account of the moment of the incident.

The incident occurred in the commune of Estación Central, located 2.3 kilometers from the Government Palace, when two police officers - an institution in charge of public order and security - were warned by a food delivery man that two subjects on board a car were robbing pedestrians, so they followed the suspicious vehicle .

From the institution, lieutenant colonel de Carabineros, Mauricio Apablaza, deputy prefect of Services of the Santiago Central prefecture, referred to the event and said: “One of the carabineros places the motorcycle in front of the vehicle, descends and immediately the two occupants, without foreseeing any kind of consequences, begin their march by running over to the carabinieri. Fortunately, he manages to stay on the hood where he fires at least five shots at the driver,” said the lieutenant colonel.

As can be seen in the video, after the carabinieri fell to the sidewalk, the vehicle escapes in the direction of the Persa de Estación shopping center, where they got out of the car and separated. However, the driver's escape did not allow him to escape as a result of gunshot wounds.

According to Apablaza, the driver who ran over the police “as a result of the ballistic injuries he had fallen on the street road”, adds that he was arrested, transferred to a healthcare center and “died minutes later in the Central Hospital”, due to the seriousness of the injuries.

In the case of the police officer who was run over, he was assisted by passers-by, including a firefighter who assisted him before the arrival of the ambulance. From the institution they assured that “our carabinieri are fortunately with minor injuries and there is support for our actions in the camera center”.

Meanwhile, the copilot who escaped is still on the run and from the Carabineros they are working on his search.

Following the incident, there were street cuts due to the arrival of the Special Police Operations Group (GOPE), due to the presence of suspicious bags inside the vehicle, which were later dismissed as dangerous elements and traffic resumed.

Crime in the commune

As its name implies, the commune of Estación Central is located in the heart of the capital and has recently faced a series of violent events. From the arrival of shells in the window of neighbors' homes to murders in broad daylight.

Less than a week ago, on Thursday afternoon, a person waiting at the bus stop was shot four times near the Plaza Alameda Mall. According to the Carabineros, the incident occurred in the middle of a dispute between street traders in the sector and so far there are no detainees.

Since December, the residents of the area have been living in fear, they accuse the presence of an alleged sniper. Residents claim that they receive and find Balinese in the vicinity of their homes.

Jacqueline Morales, who lives with her partner and baby, said that “I have been shot several times in the window of the apartment. It is mostly the scare that a pact is going to reach us in our heads, in one eye, because the window the [impact] of the window was at the height of the head,” said the neighbor in an interview with Chilevisión.

On the part of the municipality, they began an investigation to clarify where the impacts of pellets come from and end the insecurity of inhabitants.

