Video: from Chile, Avilés Hurtado scored a Puskás prize goal in Liga MX

At 34 years old, Colombian centre-forward Avilés Hurtado scored a goal worthy of recognition from the Puskás Award during the 2022 Liga MX match between Necaxa and Pachuca.

The ariete from Timbiquí, Cauca, silenced the Victoria stadium in the city of Aguascalientes at the 10th minute of the engagement and won the applause of the fans after the brilliant definition of Chilean who recorded in the partial 0-2 in favor of the Tuzos after accurately grabbing a center sent by Víctor Guzmán .

Pachuca started winning the match early thanks to the goal of experienced Ecuadorian midfielder Romario Ibarra, who after a few seconds of minute 3 hit a lethal right to beat the goal defended by Luis Malagón as follows:

With South American talent on board, Pachuca became unstoppable during his visit to Necaxa and dominated throughout the first half with the following masterfully executed artwork by Avilés for 0-2 in the afternoon:

Avilés is a specialist in this type of action, because on April 1, 2017 he scored a goal of equal or better than this to Atlas de Guadalajara in the tournament ending that year, as can be seen below in a set-piece play initiated by Joe Corona and which earned him to be awarded as the best goal of the 2017 Clausura Tournament:

Avilés has already scored acrobatic goals and precisely against Necaxa he has shown his great defining skill in the fourth quarter of the court. On September 23, 2021, Hurtado Herrera gave 3 points with the only goal of the match to Pachuca in the opening championship that same year, as can be seen below:

Avilés reported with his first goal of the year and there was no better way to celebrate his feat than to end up winning the match this Saturday, February 5 with a score of 1-3 as a visitor. The rout of the night was sealed by Argentine striker Nicolás Ibáñez in the 75th minute of the match, seven minutes after the Colombian Hurtado left the court after being replaced by Uruguayan midfielder Jesús Trindade. This was the definition of 0-3:

The discount for Necaxa reached the 90+1 minute after the definition of Uruguayan striker Facundo Batista who outsmarted Pachuca's defense and received a pass from Rodrigo Aguirre in direct and air play:

An unbeatable start is having Pachuca as the temporary and solo leader of the 2022 Clausura Tournament Grita México, recording 9 points and a goal difference of +4 in three wins and one loss to Club León. Those led by Uruguayan Guillermo Almada are already thinking of hosting Querétaro on Monday 4 February 14 at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium in the city of Pachuca de Soto.

In this Pachuca squad facing the 2022 Clausura are also Colombian defenders Yairo Moreno, Oscar Murillo and Geisson Perea. Moreno and Murillo are absent due to injury and absence from the Colombia squad for qualifiers against Peru and Argentina, while Perea (former Atlético Nacional player) was a substitute during the 90 minutes played by the Tuzos in Aguascalientes.

