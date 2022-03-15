UK vetoes luxury exports to Russia and raises tariffs on vodka

London, 15 Mar The British Government announced on Tuesday new sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, which include a ban on the export of certain luxury goods, such as fashion, cars and works of art, and additional tariffs of 35% on imports such as vodka. In a statement, the Ministry of International Trade states that these measures, which will come into effect soon, “will inflict maximum damage to the war machine” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The imported products that will be subject to these new tariffs amount to a value of 900 million pounds (about 1 billion euros, as of today's exchange), says the ministry. These include iron, steel, fertilizers, wood, tires, railway containers, cement, copper, aluminum, silver, lead, iron ore, beverages, liquors and vinegar, glass, cereals, oilseeds, paper and cardboard, machinery, works of art, antiques, artificial skins and skins, ships and white fish, according with the government list. The ministry notes that both Russia and Belarus will no longer benefit from the Most-Favoured-Nation Clause sponsored by the World Trade Organization (WTO). The CNMF is an agreement where one party promises the other to always offer the best price or conditions when buying a product or service. The British Government points out that the ban on the export of luxury goods is done in coordination with the Group of Seven (G7, more developed economies) while also working with the WTO. The objective of that veto is to ensure that “oligarchs and other members of the elite, who have enriched themselves under President Putin's mandate and support his illegal invasion, are deprived of access to luxury items,” the statement said. “The United Kingdom is working shoulder to shoulder with our international partners to punish Putin for his barbaric actions in Ukraine, and we will continue to work to deprive his regime of the funds to carry them out,” said International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan in the note. The head of Economy, Rishi Sunak, points out that the new tariffs “will further isolate the Russian economy from world trade.” Sunak recalls that London has already frozen assets and forbids seven well-known oligarchs and 386 members of the Russian Duma from entering the country. CHIEF jm/prc/ig