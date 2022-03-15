Turning point for a toxic government that strives to govern without results

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gestures to President Alberto Fernandez outside the National Congress during the opening session of the legislative term for 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 1, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/Pool via REUTERS

While the world is moved by the massacre that Russia is committing on the Ukrainian people, in Argentina we continue to debate and revolve about the same problems, which, for decades, have brought us to the bottom of the abyss. Tato Bores's monologues remain more valid than ever as clear evidence of the popular and national decline of a toxic government that fails to achieve results. They only worsen the day-to-day life of a people outraged and jaded by so much imperience and dispensation from the public sector at the same time that Alberto Fernández faces, at a turning point, a large number of problems at the same time.

With the government coalition broken into two, an aspect that the main references of this political arc can no longer disguise, it is clear that on one side and on the other side of the internal rift of the Front of All “against All”, they intend to impose, on each other, completely different ideologies and paths, while some want to go to the left, others try to get closer to the center.

With Máximo's resignation from the presidency of the ruling bloc of the lower house, the little that the “polenta queen” says and how silent the “queen polenta”, plus the statements of the “raven” Larroque, it is no longer possible to sustain the ideological unity of the government, which now faces, in addition to all external problems, a serious problem of survival which, as a united political front, is only a caricature.

The agreement with the IMF was the last straw, but the rift that broke the government in two had been brewing since before the PASO defeat. The massive loss of 5.2 million votes was a serious blow to Cristina, from which she is unable to recover as a result of the greater weakness she exposes in her political future and her intentions to move ever further away from Comodoro Py, an aspect that today looks, to the least complicated, for the now almost seventy-year-old vice-president, who already accounts for the wear and tear that causes so much trouble. Time passes for everyone. Their political reflections are no longer the same.

The fierce adjustment that Alberto Fernández's government is taking honors any chance of succeeding in 2023, the latter aspect that the “polenta queen” is more than clear, because it already caused her a dismal defeat in 2021. This explains why Christianity as a faction departs, or at least tries to do so, from the disastrous results of the worst democratic government in Argentine history. Cristina tries to anticipate her very likely role as an opponent that she will have to act from 2023 onwards.

Alberto Fernández makes “endure, swallow saliva and move on” his new mantra. It is not he who is going to break the governing coalition, for the simple reason that he does not yet have the necessary political force (and perhaps never has it). He knows his limitations, but he is crazy enough to try to swim across the Atlantic Ocean. In addition, Christianity itself is taking charge, in the sight of everyone, of doing the dirty work of running from the government, standing on the side and playing the role of opposition faction.

The reprehensible aggression against the stoned vice-president gave her the necessary foot to victimize herself and let the smoke of a plot against her fly, an aspect that adds to her way out of a government that is accelerating towards failure.

The rain of stones that fell on the vice president's office is a sign of these times of widespread madness that cannot go unnoticed. The president must have personally and publicly repudiated that fact. Violence cannot and should not be a resource of politics. When he failed to do so, he stumbled upon himself again. And it doesn't matter whether Cristina answers her phone or not, the fact is repudiable beyond the miseries that all human relationships suffer.

Both Cristina and Máximo understand that the political “Frankenstein” who I think the owner of power and now 5.2 million votes less, is a fiasco. Alberto never stood up to the position in which he was seated. It only had one spring in the first two months of the pandemic to later become a “Creole duck”. Predicting what all this national and popular mess will end in is an impossible task. Anything can happen.

And when in the government of a nation “anything can happen”, it is because that government has lost its way and is adrift, which is reflected in the new “onslaught” against the countryside, or the unborn “undersecretary of the Argentine Resilience Unit”, a name as clumsy as the act itself of its almost snapshot creation and disappearance. This type of situation generated by Casa Rosada makes no sense in the current context of the country, which again calls into question the degree of impediousness with which the public is handled.

The one that comes from here on, for the Zelig government of Argentine politics, is very different from everything that was left behind. With less than two years in office, he must face the adjustment imposed by a sweetened agreement with the IMF, an adjustment that will certainly seal the fate of his political future, and, if he does not, the consequences will be even worse in anticipation of disaster. Inflation continues to grow, and Alberto, with his weakened entourage, is clearly powerless to stop the scourge that plagues the vast majority of Argentines.

Cristina knows it and I want to stand as far away from that photo as possible. His concern today is the court cases that still take his sleep away, and the complications that are already beginning to smell in the corridors of the courts.

What was a successful electoral strategy ended up being an even bigger problem than I had before. And that happens as a result of the fact that people continue to govern in order to win elections and not to solve the structural problems that the nation has. For a populist government, ruling without a “wallet” is as much as running a race without gasoline. Impossible for him to reach the destination dear.

No small point that we must analyze is the tragic crack that makes Argentina a revolving door (a lot of movement, zero progress), when Máximo slams the door resigning from the presidency of the ruling bench of the Chamber of Deputies, and votes against the agreement that his own government reached with the IMF, and Cristina with her silences Far from the agreement, it didn't take “five” minutes for the government to reach a consensus with the real opposition.

This tells us that when toxic people run, consensus is possible.