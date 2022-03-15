Tuchel: “As long as we have t-shirts, we will fight”

London, 15 Mar The German Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea coach, insisted that as long as they have for shirts they will continue to fight, due to the delicate financial situation that the club is experiencing, with their income frozen by the British Government sanctions on the owner, the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. “As long as we have t-shirts, as long as we are alive, we will go and fight for success. We owe it to the people who support us,” said Tuchel in the preview of the Champions League match against Lille in which they start with a 2-0 from the first leg. “We have to deal with it. We have to be together, find solutions. There are many issues that we don't normally deal with and that we will now have to,” said the German, regarding the complications of traveling with the spending limit of £20,000 per game away from home. Tuchel also spoke about the situation that is being experienced in the Chelsea matches, with the songs in favor of Roman Abramovich, which has raised the blisters in the British Parliament. “I don't know if that is the most important thing to talk about in Parliament. If it is, we have to worry about the priorities there. There are more urgent things,” Tuchel added. CHIEF msg/og