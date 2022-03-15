Three Colombians command Liga MX's ideal eleven after the tenth date

After playing the tenth round of the Liga MX, the ideal eleven of the day was made up of three Colombians, all attackers, who contributed significantly to the victory of their teams. These are Luis Quiñones, also chosen by one of the bookmakers that sponsor the tournament as the most outstanding player of the day, Harold Preciado and Julian Quiñones, cousin of the first named player.

On the night of Friday, March 11, Colombian footballer Julián Quiñones reported with a goal in Atlas's 1-2 win against FC Juárez. The 24-year-old center forward shook the goal defended by Hugo González and thus celebrated the first goal of the night in Ciudad Juárez

The game went to halftime with the partial 0-1 scored by the Colombian ariete and in the complement the experienced Argentine striker Julio Furch accommodated the 0-2 of the game after receiving a flush assist from Julián Quiñones, who at the end of the engagement was the best player of the match for the club of Guadalajara, registering a rating of 8.3 out of 10 by the portal specializing in sports statistics, SofaScore.

Fernando Arce Jr. scored the goal of the final 1-2 that marked the discount in the result for Juarez after taking advantage of a rebound in a corner kick play, where he was fortunate that he shot the stick and the ball entered slightly off the goal defended by Camilo Vargas.

Harold Preciado, two-time champion with Deportivo Cali and recently called up to the Colombia national team by Reinaldo Rueda, reported with a double at the TSM Corona stadium in Torreón, Santos Laguna hosted Club Tijuana at the close of the 10th date of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament.

The green-and-white team did theirs at home and beat the Xolos 4-0, depriving them of entering the postseason zone to define the title of this championship.

Santos started winning in the first half by the slightest difference in the slate. However, at minute 69 'the story changed thanks to the header inside the area of Hárold Preciado in a corner kick that his rivals missed without referencing him. The Colombian took advantage of the dispatch of his companion Leonardo Suárez and nodded with complete peace of mind to celebrate 2-0 on the slate. The play required a review of the VAR, but the goal was finally sanctioned.

Santos took advantage of Xolos' desperation to try to get closer on the scoreboard and made the 3-0 in a counterattack, in which a series of rebounds in the area of the visiting team, left Leonardo Suárez in front of Jonathan Orozco, who he beat with a powerful shot at 85′.

Already in the added time, the Warriors scored 4-0, with the second goal of the night for Harold Preciado, who took advantage of a mistake by Jonathan Orozco, goalkeeper who left a rebound to the center of the box, where the Colombian attacker was attentive to push the ball into the Tijuana nets:

Preciado is now his club's top scorer with five goals so far in the league campaign in Mexico.

Finally, the Colombian Luis Quiñones scored his first goal of the tournament and distributed an assist this Saturday in the away rout of the Tigres UANL 0-3 against León on matchday 10 of the 2022 Clausura of Mexican football. For the Tigers, who rose to second place in the standings with 20 points, the French André-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin also scored.

At 27, Angulo near his area sent a cross to Quiñones, who by speed beat his score and from the middle distance he shot with a left-handed shot that struck and passed over Cota for 0-2.

READ ON: