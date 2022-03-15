This is the price of gasoline in Jalisco for March 15

Find out the average fuel prices in Jalisco's stores for this March 15. Remember that the cost of gasoline varies every day, so it's important that you know its value.

Prices reported by permit holders online in accordance with the obligation established in the Agreement No. A/041/2018 of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The cost of fuels can vary in Mexico due to a variety of factors such as reference price, taxes and logistics.

The reference cost is based on international oil prices, since oil is quoted in dollars globally, so the average value of gasoline is modified with respect to the exchange rate of the dollar and the peso.

In Mexico, a tax is also paid for fuel consumed, called the Federal Excise Tax on Production and Services (IEPS), which is determined by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) and affects the price of gasoline.

Costs may also change for logistical reasons, i.e. transport and storage, if fuel prices rise when transporting oil and refined gasoline in pipes or by ship, costs will increase.

Other factors that influence fuel prices are given by geographical location.

Know the price of gasoline by season

To check the price of gasoline per season, you can do so through the following official website of the Government of Mexico.

The Federal Consumer Procurator's Office (Profeco) also makes a site available to the user in order to provide up-to-date information on the service stations that sell gasoline and diesel at the highest and lowest prices in all of Mexico.

The page of the Profeco is called "Who is who in gasoline “, which is built on the reports of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) on the retail sale of gasoline and diesel. To access it, you can click on the following link.

Profeco also offers users the Litro X Llitro App, available on iOS and Android, where you can compare prices at nearby gas stations, as well as file complaints and complaints.

