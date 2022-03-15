They report harassment and attacks against the security forces in the Catatumbo (Norte de Santander)

Foto de archivo. Soldados hacen guardia durante un operativo especial como medida para aumentar la seguridad y combatir a los grupos criminales en la frontera entre Colombia y Venezuela, en un puesto de control militar en Arauca, Colombia, 12 de febrero, 2022. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

According to preliminary information from the authorities, there were several attacks and harassments against military units in some municipalities in the Catatumbo region of Norte de Santander, on the border with Venezuela, on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The uniformed men were allegedly attacked with rifle bursts and fired explosive devices at them in the village of La Gabarra, in the rural area of the municipality of Tibú. While in rural areas of the municipality of San Calixto, clashes with unidentified illegal armed groups were reported, as reported on Caracol Radio.

Faced with the situation, soldiers of the Vulcano task force were sent to La Gabarra who will support the uniformed who suffered the harassment.

On Monday afternoon, there was also a report of the attack with explosives against an Army patrol in rural Amalfi (Antioquia), in the west of the country, where two minors and one adult were injured.

On the Alerta Paisa radio station, they said that the harassment occurred in the San Juan village, where, according to the same authorities, two vehicles were attacked in which soldiers were mobilized, providing security to the soldiers who had provided security in Sunday's elections.

In the preliminary information provided by the authorities, it was indicated that as the vehicles passed, the devices were detonated, without any uniformed personnel being injured. However, a minor under the age of 15 who was moving around the site suffered injuries from the splinters and a significant injury to his left eardrum. While the adult also suffered injuries to the buttock.





Illegal armed groups reportedly returned in southern Bogotá

In an article by the Investigative Unit of El Tiempo, it was reported last week that there was an attack on the police station in the Sierra Morena neighborhood, in the town of Ciudad Bolivar, and hours before the explosion, in the middle of a search and search proceedings on a house located in the town of Ciudad Bolivar, south of Bogotá; the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Nation found eleven Indugel bars, a fragmentation grenade and 21 rifle cartridges.

The fact is still being investigated by the authorities, as the situation has the inhabitants of the sector on alert, who fear the presence of armed groups in this area of the capital and its surroundings. They also reported in the Bogotá newspaper that for now, everything points to the fact that the goal was to blow up the police station and that the plan was from the Eln, which is why a reward of up to 200 million pesos is still being offered for information.

The attack came after an extraordinary security council was held in the town of Sumapaz, next to Ciudad Bolivar, attended by the Army, Police and Mayor's Office, following the murder of a man in his house, located in the village of La Lagunita.

The newspaper learned that there are intelligence reports, as well as an early warning from the Ombudsman's Office, which talks about the presence of men from the Gulf clan, the dissidences of Gentil Duarte and Iván Márquez, and the Eln behind the criminal actions in Sumapaz and Ciudad Bolivar.

Since July 2021, there has been talk of the presence of Gentil Duarte's allies in locations such as Kennedy, Ciudad Bolivar and Santa Fe, thanks to the information that could be obtained from computers seized by the Military Forces from the structures of those dissidents. Its main allies would be 'bandolas' dedicated to the murder and illegal arms trade, mainly in Ciudad Bolivar and Santa Fe.

