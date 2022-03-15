These are the vaccination points against covid-19 in Bogotá for Monday, March 15

Fotografía de archivo en la que se registró a una enfermera al preparar una dosis de una vacuna contra la covid-19, en Bogotá (Colombia). EFE/Carlos Ortega

For this Monday, March 15, the health authorities of the Colombian capital announced that in the city there will be several vaccination points for people who want to be immunized against covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus sars-cov-2.

The city health authorities who insist that the inhabitants of the city be vaccinated and complete their schemes to prevent them from suffering from the new disease that has proven to be fatal in unimmunized people.

The sites where you will apply the doses from 8 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon will be:





In the north of the city:

- Santafé Shopping Center

- Bulevar Niza Shopping Center

- Cafam Floresta shopping center

- Parque Colina Shopping Center

- Hacienda Santa Barbara Shopping Center

- Sanitas Toberin





In the West:

- El Eden Shopping Center

- Portal 80 Shopping Center

- Hayuelos Shopping Center

- Dorado Plaza Shopping Center

- El Dorado International Airport

- Plaza Imperial Shopping Center

- Nuestro Bogota Shopping Center

- Tibabuyes Coliseum (until 4 p.m.)

- Salitre Transport Terminal

- Titan Plaza Shopping Center

- Compensate for race 68 avenue

- Corferias Parking Tower

- Artisans Square (until 4 p.m.)

- Tent in the Gran Estación shopping center

- Metrópolis shopping center





In the center:

- Mall Plaza Shopping Center

- Galerias Shopping Center (until 4 p.m.)

- Sanitas Zona In

- Butterfly Square in San Victorino (until 4 p.m.)





In the south:

- Plaza de las Americas Shopping Center

- Paseo Villa del Rio Shopping Center

- El Tintal Library

- Cayetano Cañizares Coliseum (until 1 p.m.)

- El Tunal Coliseum (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

- Palestine Colosseum

- South Terminal





Medical personnel perform tests for covid-19, in a file photograph. EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

The Ministry of Health also announced the sites where free tests will be carried out to determine if you have covid-19 where they serve from 9 a.m. and while supplies last. The points are:

In the center:

- Manuel Murillo Toro Building (7th race # 12 A-37)

In the south:

- Olaya Herrera Park (27th street south # 21 A-40)

- In front of Kennedy's Success (race 78 K # 37 A-53 south)

- El Ensueño Shopping Center (68th Street South Avenue # 51-28)

- Altavista Shopping Center (race 13 # 65 C-58 south)

In the West:

- Alameda la Toscana Park (race 129 A # 132 C-50)

- Maloka Square (Race 68 D # 24 A-51)

In the north:

- Drugstore Cafam Dispensario (race 13 # 48-47)





Contagion figures

Covid-19 figures remained low in Colombia this Monday, as the country recorded only 469 new infections and 18 deaths, according to the daily report by health authorities.

The country has already accumulated 6,077,288 cases, of which only 6,374 remain active, while 5,909,169 patients appear as recovered and 139,315 died.

“The number of hospitalized infections and deaths due to covid-19 continues to fall,” Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said on Twitter, adding that it is “important to take advantage of this period to complete vaccination and protect ourselves against possible new outbreaks.”

Bogotá had the highest number of infections during the day, with 170, followed by the departments of Santander (39), Cundinamarca (32), Antioquia (27), Bolívar (24) and Valle del Cauca (23). The 18 deaths, of which 17 correspond to previous days, occurred in Huila and Valle del Cauca (3); Bogotá, Norte de Santander and Santander (2), and Arauca, Caldas, Caquetá, Córdoba, Meta and Nariño (1).

During the day, 23,331 tests for covid-19 were processed, of which 11,054 are PCR tests and 12,277 for antigens. On the other hand, as part of the immunization plan in Colombia on Saturday, 96,866 vaccines were applied, of which 28,501 correspond to second doses and 4,536 to the single-dose formula of the Janssen pharmaceutical company.

With this figure, there are already 79,051,362 doses applied in the country, while 34.19 million people have the complete vaccination schedule and 9.48 million Colombians have received the booster dose.





