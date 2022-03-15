The Nuggets trace back to the Sixers in the duel between Jokic and Embiid

Los Angeles (USA), Mar 14 The Denver Nuggets came back on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers a match they lost by 19 points in the second quarter and was marked by the highly anticipated clash in the painting between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid (110-114). In this sharp duel between the two most dominant NBA centers and two of the great regular season MVP candidates, Jokic had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists while Embiid had 34 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. The Serbian, MVP last season, left some sensational details such as a pass without looking at the counterattack for Jeff Green's dunk or a basket when he was falling and with 1.32 to finish the match that was decisive in certifying the victory of the Nuggets. For his part, James Harden was on the verge of a triple-double for the Sixers with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 11 assists. Harden also starred in one of the images of the match when he faced DeMarcus Cousins, center for the Nuggets. Argentinian Facundo Campazzo had no place in the Nuggets rotation. The men from Denver, who excelled tonight in the aim (53.7% in field shots) and in the contribution of their bench (48 points against 14 for the Sixers), recovered after two straight defeats, while those from Philadelphia are going through a moment of doubt after winning only two of their last five games. CHIEF dvp /ga