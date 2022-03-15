The NBA returns to Japan with friendlies between Wizards and Warriors in autumn

Tokyo, 15 Mar The Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors will play two preseason games in Japan next fall, as announced today by the NBA, in what is the return to the Asian country of North American professional league teams. The matches will be played on September 30 and October 2 at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo, a stadium that hosted the basketball competition of the Japanese capital last summer's Olympic Games. This will be the first clashes between North American professional teams to be seen in Japan since 2019, when the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors met twice on the same stage in Saitama, as announced this Tuesday at a joint press conference between the NBA and Japanese digital commerce company Rakuten, sponsor of the event. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver showed his “enthusiasm” to bring preseason games back to Japan and highlighted the “great push” that basketball is experiencing in the Asian country, during his telematic intervention at the press conference held in Tokyo. Wizards forward and Japan international player Rui Hachimura was also “excited” to “be able to play in front of the Japanese public”, noting that it will be “a great moment for the country and for basketball”, in a videotaped message. In addition to Hachimura, the Washington club currently has Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis among its most prominent players, while the six-time NBA winners Warriors have figures like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. September and October will be the first matches ever played by both teams in Japan, and will mark the 15th and 16th matches between NBA clubs in Japan. The North American league began organizing official competition matches in Japan in 1990, which became the first foreign country to host seasonal NBA matches, of which it hosted a dozen until 2003. The return to Japan of clubs from the most prestigious competition in world basketball takes place within the framework of the cooperation agreement signed in 2017 between the NBA and Rakuten. The Japanese company has the broadcasting rights for Japan of the North American league and is also a sponsor of the club in San Francisco, California. CHIEF ahg/gcf (photo) (video)