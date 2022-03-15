The mayor of Kiev invites the pope to visit the city or send a message

(Update EX2246 with official confirmation from the Vatican) Vatican City, 15 Mar The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, sent a letter to Pope Francis inviting him to visit the city during this time of war following the invasion of Russia or, in case it is not possible, to participate in a video conference to send a message to the population. “We believe that the presence of the world's religious leaders in person in Kiev is key to saving lives and paving the way to peace in our city, in our country, and everywhere,” writes the mayor in the letter confirmed by the nuncio (Vatican ambassador), Visvaldas Kulbokas. Klitschko says that they would help the pontiff in everything he needed if he made this trip, but that, in the event that this is not possible, “he could participate in a joint videoconference to record or broadcast it live and efforts will be made to include President Zelenskyi in this call.” “We appeal to you, as a spiritual leader, to show your compassion, to join the Ukrainian people and jointly spread the call for peace,” adds the mayor of the long-besieged Ukrainian capital in this letter. The spokesman of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, confirmed that the pope received the letter from the mayor of Kiev, although he did not specify whether he accepted the invitation. “The Holy Father has received the letter from the mayor of the Ukrainian capital and is close to the suffering of the city, its people, those who had to escape and those who are called to administer it. Pray to the Lord that they will be protected from violence”, read in a statement from Bruni. Since the beginning of the war, Francis has made several calls for it to stop. Last Sunday, after the angelus prayer, he demanded that “the massacre” perpetrated in Ukraine after the invasion of Russia be stopped and considered it “an unacceptable armed aggression”. “Brothers and sisters, we have just prayed to the virgin Mary. This week the city that bears his name, Mariupol, has become a martyr city of a harsh war that devastates Ukraine,” the pontiff told the faithful from the window of the apostolic palace. “In the face of the barbarism of the murder of children, innocent people and defenseless civilians, there are no strategic reasons that are worth it. The unacceptable armed aggression must be stopped only before it reduces cities into cemeteries,” he urged. CHIEF CCG-GSM/PDDP