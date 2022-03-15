The love for playing tennis increased in the US during the pandemic by 28%

New York, 15 Mar The number of people playing tennis in the United States has increased in the last two years by 4.9 million people, representing a growth of 27.9 per cent, according to the US Tennis Association. (USTA). “Tennis in the United States experienced significant growth in both participation and sales of teams in 2021, marking the second consecutive year of this trend,” the USTA said in a statement released Tuesday, citing a report prepared by the Sports Marketing Surveys firm. The study shows that in 2021, 22.6 million people played tennis in the United States, representing an uptick of one million people or 4.5% compared to 2020. This increase in tennis-loving Americans has also been accompanied by increased acquisition of sports equipment, according to the Tennis Industry Association. The USTA indicates that racquet sales are up 22.7% from the previous year, which means that 3.4 million more units were sold, which led to an increase in revenue of $122.9 million. As an example of the importance of this uptick, the USTA indicates that the increase in racquet sales experienced in 2021 is the highest recorded since 2010 and its dollar translation is the largest yet. “Many people turned to tennis during the pandemic, and it is incredibly encouraging to see that the sport was able to capitalize on this momentum and continued to grow in 2021,” said USTA executive Carig Morris, quoted in the statement. CHIEF jfu/fixed